The North Carolina Tar Heels have faced plenty of adversity this season, and that will continue to be the case, as Caleb Wilson suffered a broken thumb in Thursday's practice, which required season-ending surgery.

While speaking with the media ahead of this weekend's matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, multiple players and coaches spoke on the 'Just Us' message that the team has embodied throughout the season.

Seth Trimble's Thoughts

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

As the player who has spent his entire career in Chapel Hill, Trimble has felt the responsibility to carry out this mantra and extend the message to the rest of his teammates.

“That’s the most important thing on this team, keeping our circle just us, hearing only just us and relying on just us takes us such a long way,” Trimble said.

“We’ve used it through all the adversity we’ve faced this year, through all the tough times,” Trimble continued. “We say it every day to remind each other. That’s why you hear Coach talk about it. That’s why you hear Henri talk about it — because it really means something to this team.”

Hubert Davis' Thoughts

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

All of this dates back to the book that the 55-year-old head coach gave to each of his players before the start of the season, as the roster was littered with newcomers.

“[The handbook] had all of their names in a circle, but they were all connected,” Davis said. “And I said that this is a tight group, and we have to stay together. And there are going to be good times, there are going to be sunny and clear sky days, but there are also going to be some windy and rainy days. And through those days, we have to stay connected.”

“And the guys have really (stayed connected) this year, and I think that contributes to being able to still be successful with the adjustments, with the changes after losses, to be able to regroup and just continue to move forward,” Davis continued.

Henri Veesaar's Thoughts

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots as Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of those newcomers, Veesaar, who transferred from Arizona, spoke on how nobody on the team feels that they are above the rest.

“You see Caleb [Wilson], he’s a star player on the bench celebrating for everybody else and wants everybody to do good,” Veesaar said. "There's nobody who thinks, ‘I don’t want anybody doing too good because it might take my minutes.’ Everybody is just celebrating each other and wishing the best for all of us.”

“It’s [going to] mean a lot for us, because it’s a hostile environment — people are definitely [going to] be rooting against us,” Veesaar continued. “The fans there are really close to the court, but at the end of the day, we can control the narrative of the game with the way we play. Anybody who’s not on the court can’t control the outcome."

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“So just staying cool, not letting something the fans might say or poke at you get you a little bit angry to respond or interact with them," Veesaar concluded. "So just staying cool throughout the game, concentrating on the game and going play by play.”