The Belichick-UNC Era Was Doomed From The Start
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere explains why North Carolina was doomed from the start, given the chaotic hiring process and the structuring of this year's team.
To hear what Grant had to say, check out the video below!
Here is a partial transcript of Jaiden patterson's presser after UNC's 38-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4 in th Kenan Football Center.
How did you describe today?
I'll describe it as we just got to work. We got to do our jobs and keep playing. I feel like it's a lot more football to play, so we got a lot more things to do.
I know obviously you haven't had a chance to really look at it as far as doing it and everything like that, but obviously, that first quarter, Clemson was kind of able to do their thing against the passing game. What do you think was kind of breaking down the secondary and how am I going to get as many explosive plays?
It was really, we just really needed to do our job. People, you know, as a whole, we weren't as locked in. I would say we have to just keep working, doing our job, and executing and do our game.
You guys defense allowed almost 400 yards, so 99 yards passing. Can you talk about what happened here?
I was just, again, I'm sorry, I'm repeating myself. It's just like on the small plays, there was a couple plays we just didn't execute and do our jobs, and miscommunication, and that's what led to a lot of yards.
I'm curious how that resonates with you inside the locker room and what you would set as your expectations for the remainder of this season?
I want to say it's a rebuild. We still got seven more games, all ACC play, so I'm pretty confident in our team. We're going to work during this bye week and keep playing.
You said the guys weren't locked in or collectively weren't locked in. What do you mean by that? And where did that show up on the field?
I wasn't saying like not locked in as a whole. I was just saying like it was getting focused on making plays instead of just letting the play happen.
Do you think that at times when a bad play happens, this team, especially defensively, kind of allowed to snowball for a few plays, they have a little difficult time regrouping?
No, I wouldn't say that at all. I would say like as a whole as a defense, we always, next play, we just leave the last play behind. We just play play to play.
