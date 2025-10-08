Artacho’s Angle: Banghart and Veteran Players Ready to Lead UNC
While approaching the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina, the spinning door paved the way to the ACC's big event, hosting all men's and women's basketball teams. Banners, breakfast food and fellow media members created the environment.
But head coach Courtney Banghart, senior Indya Nivar and junior Reniya Kelly made the trip on behalf of the program ahead of the 2025-2026 campaign, which begins on Monday, November 3, as the Tar Heels take on Central Arkansas.
The Tar Heels' three representatives sported its noticeable Carolina blue uniforms, branded by the school's most popular athlete to come out of Chapel Hill — Michael Jordan, a Brooklyn, New York native who finished his NBA career winning six rings, and arguably the best player to ever play the game of basketball (unless you are a LeBron James fan, of course). Banghart, Kelly and Nivar ended up taking center stage around 4 p.m. to answer questions about the upcoming season.
UNC will bring in four freshmen, two transfers and retain a great amount of its roster from last season. The Tar Heels will have a lot of options around the perimeter, but with the absence of their post presence from last year, rebounding becomes an underlying concern that looms until the season begins — can this team crash the glass effectively? Banghart and the staff will miss the presence of seniors Alyssa Utsby, Maria Gakdeng, Lexi Donarski and Grace Townsend, who led and provided the program with upperclassmen leadership.
Courtney Banghart Will Need To Rely on Indya Nivar and Reniya Kelly’s Experience in Chapel Hill
Given Nivar and Kelly's experience in Chapel Hill, a combine total of five years spent in Chapel Hill between the two guards — this roster filled with newcomers will look toward both of them for leadership. Banghart and the staff will need to rely on them throughout the season when the going gets tough, especially when North Carolina has found itself in a whole — whatever the case may be (down by double-digits, for example).
Nivar finished her junior year as the fifth leading scorer on the team, while Kelly finished fourth, right behind the likes of Utsby, Gakdeng and Donarski — all who averaged double-figures. Just like how the men's basketball team will look at senior guard Seth Trimble for leadership, expect the two 2025 ACC Tipoff attendees to have similar roles, too.
Can the Tar Heels find ways to win with young talent?
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!