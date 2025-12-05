UNC Tar Heels QB Max Johnson to Enter the Transfer Portal
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3.
Johnson, who will be entering his final season of eligibility next fall, played in just four games this season at North Carolina as he served as the primary backup to starter Gio Lopez. Johnson completed 62.1% of his passes in four games for 432 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Johnson played in just five games over two seasons with the Tar Heels, with his 2024 season ending in the team's season opener due to a broken leg.
Johnson has played six seasons of college football at LSU, Texas A&M and North Carolina, where he has completed 60.7% of his passes for 6,355 yards and 49 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.