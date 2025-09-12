Top 3 Quotes from Bill Belichick's WRs Coach Garrick McGee
Here are three quotes from Wide Receivers Coach during Thursday's press conference.
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team features wide receivers Chris Culliver, Jordan Shipp, Kobe Paysour, and others. But the entire room is led by coach Garrick McGee. McGee spoke to the media on Thursday, a couple of days before the team's third contest of the 2025 season.
On What He Likes about the Wide Receiver Room
- "Well, they're developing and what you say is correct. You know, there's a lot of, most of them, I think we did, a we talked about it in training camp, that maybe Jordan had nine or 10 catches, and that was the most out of everyone in the room except Kobe."
- "So we have a group that has never, you know really been out there and had the pressure on them and and that's a part of the process that we're going through now, not just teaching them how to play in the plays and the techniques, but how to take care of your body, week in and week out, and practice in, practice out, how to how to function and concentrate throughout the Week. Because they're all are so young."
On the Wide Receivers Performance through the First Two Games
- "They're young, and I think they're learning how hard you have to compete and how intense the games are. And it's not just like you can run out there the crowd screaming, everything's early in the game, and your intensity is up and your spirits up, but you have to maintain that one possession at a time, one snap at a time. And I think they're working on it. They're concentrating on it."
- "They understand that they're young, and they spend a lot of time. We spend a lot of time talking about, at this point in the game, ‘What were you thinking? Where was your mind here?’ And you have to stay concentrating on the small things, because the coverage has changed, and you have to run the routes based on the coverage you're playing against the blitzes happen the guys playing man coverage or zone coverage or inside or outside leverage, you have to figure all of that out in a really fast period of time to play and execute a certain concept."
- "So they're learning, they're growing. I think they're on the right track."
On the List of Dependable Players on the Team
- "Well, we're trying to grow our dependable players. Instead of, you know, wind it down. We want more dependable players, and I think that that's what the practice session is for, to show us and the coaching staff and Mike upstairs that they can do what they're supposed to do on a consistent basis. They understand what to do and how to do it. So we're trying to, we're trying to make that list as big as we possibly can."
