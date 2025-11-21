UNC Suffers Another Recruiting Loss in 2026 Class
June 15, 2025, marked the day that three-star tight end Aveon Williams committed to North Carolina. Come November 20, he decided to decommit. Even though he visited with the team on June 13 and loved everything he saw, Williams no longer plans on playing for the Tar Heels.
This isn't the first time a recruit has flipped on UNC, and it likely won't be the last. The Tar Heels are going with a quantity over quality approach, though they haven't had to sacrifice much quality. Williams marks yet another player on their way out as the Class of 2026 inches closer and closer to graduation.
Williams Statement After Decommiting From UNC
"Thank you to the University of North Carolina, the coaching staff, and everyone who believed in me," Williams said. "I have decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment. Wishing the program nothing but success moving forward."
According to 247Sports, Williams is one player shy of being in Arizona's Top 10. The 6'6'' 245-pound tight end currently plays for Casa Grande Union High School in AZ. His being listed as an athlete and not a tight end throws off some rankings, but he's officially the No. 43 overall athlete in the Class of '26.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins spoke about his ability to play both tight end and defensive line. According to Anna Adams, who announced his decommitment, Williams was set to play tight end for the Tar Heels.
UNC's Class of 2026
Tar Heels fans have no reason to worry as UNC still has 35 players coming in for their Class of 2026. It's one of the most loaded classes in the nation, as they're currently ranked No. 15. Only 14 other schools have a better recruiting class, though not many can say they have as many recruits as North Carolina.
Head coach Bill Belichick has gone out of his way to make sure his first true recruiting class is one of the best in college football. Sure, he's lost a few players in recent weeks, but with a size close to 40 that was bound to happen. If players think they're best suited elsewhere, Belichick knows there isn't much he can do to stop them.
Currently, UNC has four athletes on the way. Only one of their Class of '26 recruits is a true tight end, so losing Williams does sting a bit, but he also falls into the same athlete category that some of Belichick's other recruits are in.
