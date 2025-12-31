What to Expect From North Carolina in the Transfer Portal

For the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program, the offseason has only been a little over a month long, but that has not stopped players from departing Chapel Hill. While head coach Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi were able to compile an impressive 2026 recruitment class, North Carolina lost over 20 players to the transfer portal.

Now, the Tar Heels will have to recoup those losses in the portal, which officially opens up on Friday, with North Carolina needing to go out and be aggressive by acquiring several players who can make an immediate impact.

While speaking with the media during National Signing Day, Lombardi acknowledged that the front office still has a lot of work, in regard to assessing and identifying players who can positvely impact the team right away.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I think we’re going to spend a lot of time on every position and evaluate every position correctly, and then understand where we need to go forward," Lombardi said. "And certainly, Travis Burgess. Obviously, he missed most of his senior season with his injuries, so that has to play into account."

So, we’re going to make decisions with what we think is the best interest of our program moving forward, based on the total realm of what we think is needed for our team," Lombardi said. "And we don’t really know what is going to happen tomorrow, because the portal doesn’t open up until January.”

How Will North Carolina Operate During This Process?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Bryce Baker (2) passes before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It has been well-documented that North Carolina has lost several players who intend to enter the transfer portal. More specifically, the defensive side of the ball and the quarterback position were ravaged throughout this tedious process.

Players, such as Tyler Thompson, Khmori House, and Bryce Baker, among others, listed their names in the "free agency" pool, leaving the Tar Heels with gaps all over the roster.

North Carolina is expected to invest heavily into the defensive line, looking to replace Thompson, who totaled seven sacks in 12 games played. In addition, the Tar Heels' quarterback room is down to Travis Burgess and Gio Lopez , so Belichick will most likely sign a signal caller to provide more depth towards the position.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) celebtates his sack along with linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The problem with that is that most quarterbacks in the transfer portal are looking to find a situation that will provide an opportunity to play. That is possible in North Carolina, but Burgess and Lopez will each have the inside track on the starting position.

Regardless, North Carolina's brass will most likely prioritize the defense and look to bolster that side of the ball with several marquee additions.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

