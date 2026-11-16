Key Area UNC Basketball Must Improve Before Facing Marshall

The Tar Heels get a full week off following their loss to Georgia at home, and they certainly have things to focus on throughout the week.

At times against the Bulldogs, the Tar Heels looked awful, and without the proper adjustments in practice, it will be tough for Carolina to get back to their winning ways and gain momentum for the rest of the non-conference schedule.

Before UNC takes on Marshall at home in hopes of adding to the win column, they must fix, or at the very least improve, their efforts on the glass.

Biggest Issue of Season

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shoots a free throw against the Western Carolina Catamounts during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious issue for this North Carolina team is, by far, rebounding. It has been an issue all season and will likely continue to be the biggest frustration for both fans and Michael Malone.

The Heels have been out-rebounded in three of their four games this season, despite having the height advantage in just about all of them. Jarin Stevenson and Sayon Keita have not been nearly as effective on the boards as you would like from your starting frontcourt, although I have seen improvements over the last few weeks. Still, the overall efforts have a long way to go before you can even think about calling them acceptable.

Time To Alter the Rotation?

Freshman Maximo Adams has revealed himself as the potential secret to winning the rebounding battle. In two of the last three games, Adams has grabbed 11 rebounds, all while playing limited minutes comparatively, coming off the bench. There has been noise from fans that Adams should start, and while I do believe we could see something further down the line, it seems like the starting five will remain the same for now.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Neo Avdalas (17) brings the ball down court against Georgia Bulldogs forward Kareem Stagg (1) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may be worth moving Neo Avdalas to his more natural position at the three, as he is a taller guard at 6’9”, and playing on the wing could allow him to crash the boards more effectively and more often. It may also be worth increasing the minutes for Alexandros Samodurov in order to experiment and solve the issue.

Rebounding travels well in college basketball and certainly wins games. Overall, North Carolina must be more physical than the product they have put on the floor so far. Effort and energy are two things you should not have to coach, and if we don’t see some fire soon, it could be worrisome for the Heels.