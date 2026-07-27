North Carolina Puts GM Michael Lombardi on Paid Administrative Leave

North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately, the Tar Heels announced Monday morning.

“As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on its merits,” the university said in its statement. Pete Thamel of ESPN subsequently reported that the leave followed a “human resources complaint filed by a former UNC front office employee.”

Lombardi, 67, was entering his second year as the team’s general manager.

The Tar Heels hired Lombardi—along with his longtime associate, legendary ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick—before the 2025 season in a highly public bid to professionalize their program. So far, it’s safe to say that results have been mixed.

In the beginning, Lombardi appeared to bring a wealth of experience to North Carolina

“Michael knows how to build a champion and brings a great deal of quality experience to the UNC program,” Belichick said upon Lombardi’s Dec. 2024 hiring. “I am excited to be reunited with Michael, and we will rely on his expertise in evaluating and acquiring talent for the Tar Heel program.”

On paper, Lombardi’s credentials—like Belichick’s—were airtight. He boasted decades of experience in the NFL as part of several successful regimes—the 49ers’ 1980s dynasty, Belichick’s Browns teams, the Raiders’ most recent AFC title team and Belichick’s later New England dynasty.

However, like Belichick, Lombardi had vanishingly little experience in the college space. He worked for UNLV as a recruiting coordinator from 1981 to ‘84, and while he was successful there (the Rebels posted their best-ever record in ‘84 at 11–2), the game has changed drastically in the decades since.

As podcaster and frequent thorn in Belichick’s side Pablo Torre pointed out in October, Lombardi has also tended to play his number of Super Bowl rings fast and loose; he technically has one (with the Patriots in 2014) but will frequently claim three (with San Francisco as a scout and with New England in ‘16, despite leaving midseason).

More questions for Belichick ahead of year two at North Carolina

The pressure is on Bill Belichick entering the 2026 season after a poor start to his college coaching career. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick’s debut on Labor Day ‘25 against TCU was a breathlessly hyped event, and looked good in the early going; running back Caleb Hood’s eight-yard touchdown run staked the Tar Heels to a 7–0 lead to cap the game’s opening drive.

Unfortunately for North Carolina, the Horned Frogs won 48–14, setting the tone for an underwhelming first season. The Tar Heels went 4–8—their worst record since 2018—and were swept by their Tobacco Road rivals to end the season. A window in midseason where they were briefly competitive—scaring California and No. 16 Virginia, beating Syracuse and Stanford—slammed shut quicker than Belichick and company would’ve liked.

This offseason, high school recruiting went well, as North Carolina signed the No. 17 class in the country per 247 Sports. Luring transfers proved less smooth, as the Tar Heels’ portal class ranks No. 52.

North Carolina cannot ease into 2026, which starts with TCU in Dublin, a bye week, East Tennessee State, Clemson on the road, another bye week and Notre Dame at home. The Lombardi saga already reflects poorly on Belichick; a second straight slow start has the potential to throw gasoline on the proverbial fire.

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