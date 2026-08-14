UNC's Malone Lends Heartfelt Message to Trimble Following Transfer

Wednesday morning was a shock for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program, as Seth Trimble, who spent four years in Chapel Hill, announced he would transfer to Louisville.

This follows Judge Charlotte Sweeney's ruling, which granted 2022 high school student-athletes who completed their fourth season of eligibility this spring a fifth year of college eligibility. It opened the door for seniors to seek an additional year. While speaking with the media on Wednesday , head coach Michael Malone discussed the situation and said that there are no hard feelings between the program and Trimble.

Malone's Thoughts

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Seth [Trimble] gave [North] Carolina four years of tremendous effort, toughness and leadership and he has earned the respect and affection of Tar Heels everywhere," Malone said. "I have tremendous empathy for Seth [Trimble] because the timing of the court decision put him and our program in a difficult position as we constructed our roster."

“None of that changes how we feel about Seth [Trimble]," Malone continued. "He has represented Carolina the right way, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to get to know him and his family. Even though he will be playing elsewhere for one year, he will always be a Tar Heel.”

Overall Takeaways

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It would be interesting to see how this situation would play out if the ruling was earlier in the offseason. I would assume Trimble would return to North Carolina. However, the Tar Heels were operating with the mindset that Trimble's college eligibility had expired. With a roster in flux, Malone and his staff couldn't afford to waste time and risk losing out on players in the transfer portal.

With the roster already solidified , there was simply not enough room for Trimble, and his services were no longer needed. Malone mentioned during his Wednesday presser that the timing of the ruling put both the program and the player in a bind. As mentioned, if this transpired at the beginning of the transfer portal window, I believe Trimble would have been welcomed back with open arms.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nevertheless, while it's not official that these players seeking a fifth year will ultimately be granted one, I would assume these players will be given one more year of eligibility in 2026. It will be unusual to see Trimble in another uniform, especially in the ACC , but North Carolina needs to accept that reality, and it will be forced to do so, with the Tar Heels facing Louisville twice this upcoming season.

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