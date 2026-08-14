3 UNC Basketball Bench Players To Watch in 2026

Despite the circumstances the North Carolina Tar Heels have operated in this offseason, they have constructed a roster capable of competing in meaningful games down the stretch.

Bringing in a new head coach - Michael Malone - and not having that situation solidified before the transfer portal window opened left North Carolina behind the eight ball in terms of the recruiting process. These are my projections, but my educated guess would be that the Tar Heels' starting lineup will feature Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Neoklis Avdalas , Jarin Stevenson, and Cameron Fens.

With that in mind, we'll assess North Carolina's bench and provide you with three players to watch for. Disclaimer: Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov could theoretically earn the starting center role; they won't be included in this conversation. Here are three bench players to keep tabs on this upcoming season.

Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is an obvious one, as before Able's arrival, Adams had a legitimate case to be a starter. Personally, I'm very excited to watch the 5-star freshman forward in 2026. Every team needs a potent scorer off the bench who can generate points on all three levels. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward has demonstrated throughout his high school career that he is one of the most well-balanced scorers in the 2026 class.

Adams' ability to create off the dribble, his fluidity, and body control at his stature are incredibly impressive aspects of his profile. I believe Adams is capable of averaging double digits off the bench this upcoming season, and that could be monumental if the Tar Heels develop into a formidable team in the ACC.

Kevin Thomas

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The former LSU commit is one of the most intriguing pieces to keep tabs on throughout the season. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward is a springy athlete, and while his offensive game will take time to materialize, his greatest impact will come on the defensive end.

Thomas is an opportunistic defender, with quick hands and elusive feet. It will be interesting to see how many minutes Thomas plays, but if he can develop into a 3-and-D asset for the Tar Heels, that would be the best-case scenario for Malone and the coaching staff.

Angelo Brizzi

Mar 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Angelo Brizzi (10) during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina's activity in the transfer portal expanded past the original two-week window earlier in the offseason, as it signed Brizzi in July. The veteran guard has played for four programs in as many years, and North Carolina will be the fifth team Brizzi will suit up for.

Regardless, the 6-foot-3, 193-pound guard averaged 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists last season, while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range. In 2025, the Tar Heels lacked consistent perimeter shooting efficiency. Sprinkling Brizzi into the rotation, with several playmakers, will be perfect for Brizzi to operate as a catch-and-shoot outlet along the perimeter.

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