Michael Malone Reveals What Convinced Him To Take UNC Job

Michael Malone was not supposed to be the head coach at North Carolina.

In fact, in a recent interview with CBS’ Jon Rothstein, Malone revealed that he turned down the Carolina job three times before finally accepting the fourth offer.

Malone Considered Return to NBA

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malone had already established himself as a successful NBA head coach, winning the NBA Finals in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets. For quite some time, Malone had considered returning to the pros, but ultimately a change of plans led him to where he is now.

In the interview with Rothstein, Malone admitted he had planned to pass on the North Carolina job and continue to pursue a path back to the NBA.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I could stay the course and try to become an NBA coach once again. We had tremendous success in Denver. We won a world championship in 2023. And I did not like how my tenure in Denver ended. I wanted to get back.”

Roy Williams Persuaded Malone to UNC

Legendary coach Roy Williams may not be the head coach anymore, but he’s still finding ways to bring success to Chapel Hill.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams is seen in the crowd against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malone said Williams had “a lot to do” with him eventually accepting the position at North Carolina.

“Coach Williams had a lot to do with me taking this job. I turned the job down three times, and I felt finally at peace about that. [...] I had a couple of great conversations with Hall-of-Famer Coach Roy Williams. I had just met him, I had just got to know him, but I feel like I'd known him for years. Coach Williams has that kind of impact on you. And the thing that really resonated with me, Jon, is this: how much Coach Williams loves this university, how much Coach Williams loves this program.”

An Offer He Couldn't Refuse

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After conversations with Roy Williams, Malone admitted that the main reason he eventually accepted the head coaching position was the challenge it presented. Not only that, but also the regret that would follow if he declined again.

"North Carolina basketball presented an opportunity that very few people even have a chance to consider. I did not want to have any regrets. Years down the road, I didn't want to look back and say I turned down an opportunity to coach one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the country. So, I embraced that challenge."

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a coach who has been at the top of the basketball world before, North Carolina offers Michael Malone a new climb, and one that will hopefully bring the Tar Heels back to the top of college basketball.

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