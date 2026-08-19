Michael Malone Reveals What Convinced Him To Take UNC Job
In this story:
Michael Malone was not supposed to be the head coach at North Carolina.
In fact, in a recent interview with CBS’ Jon Rothstein, Malone revealed that he turned down the Carolina job three times before finally accepting the fourth offer.
Malone Considered Return to NBA
Malone had already established himself as a successful NBA head coach, winning the NBA Finals in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets. For quite some time, Malone had considered returning to the pros, but ultimately a change of plans led him to where he is now.
In the interview with Rothstein, Malone admitted he had planned to pass on the North Carolina job and continue to pursue a path back to the NBA.
"I could stay the course and try to become an NBA coach once again. We had tremendous success in Denver. We won a world championship in 2023. And I did not like how my tenure in Denver ended. I wanted to get back.”
Roy Williams Persuaded Malone to UNC
Legendary coach Roy Williams may not be the head coach anymore, but he’s still finding ways to bring success to Chapel Hill.
Malone said Williams had “a lot to do” with him eventually accepting the position at North Carolina.
“Coach Williams had a lot to do with me taking this job. I turned the job down three times, and I felt finally at peace about that. [...] I had a couple of great conversations with Hall-of-Famer Coach Roy Williams. I had just met him, I had just got to know him, but I feel like I'd known him for years. Coach Williams has that kind of impact on you. And the thing that really resonated with me, Jon, is this: how much Coach Williams loves this university, how much Coach Williams loves this program.”
An Offer He Couldn't Refuse
After conversations with Roy Williams, Malone admitted that the main reason he eventually accepted the head coaching position was the challenge it presented. Not only that, but also the regret that would follow if he declined again.
"North Carolina basketball presented an opportunity that very few people even have a chance to consider. I did not want to have any regrets. Years down the road, I didn't want to look back and say I turned down an opportunity to coach one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the country. So, I embraced that challenge."
For a coach who has been at the top of the basketball world before, North Carolina offers Michael Malone a new climb, and one that will hopefully bring the Tar Heels back to the top of college basketball.
Watch Our Latest Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.