North Carolina’s New Roster Has This Big Problem To Solve
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Michael Malone has many new players on this North Carolina program this season.
When you have a program with as many new faces as Carolina will court this season, things can get a bit difficult. Courting almost an entirely new roster starts the Tar Heels out with virtually zero team chemistry.
Knowing your teammates' tendencies, habits, and approaches to the game is highly valuable and often flies under the radar in college basketball.
Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, they're starting from scratch and will have to develop a ton of chemistry this offseason to get ahead of the many rosters in college basketball with returning players.
Backcourt Chemistry Doesn't Exist
All three starters in the backcourt have never played together, and the depth has the same issue. There are two returning guards, Jaydon Young and Isaiah Denis, who at least have some knowledge of one another.
However, the issue is that those two probably wouldn’t ever see the court together with the way the rotation seems to be headed.
Looking at the starting frontcourt, Jarin Stevenson is the lone returner and will likely be paired up with one of Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, or most likely, recent addition Cameron Fens.
That also gives Carolina a frontcourt with no chemistry. Albeit, Carolina's frontcourt last year also had zero chemistry at the start of the season. Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar had never played a college basketball game together, and you wouldn't have known it by watching them.
Don't Be Surprised If Carolina Starts Slow
That being said, with so many new moving pieces, there is still a very real possibility that things start off slowly for the Tar Heels. In that case, these next few months should prove essential for getting everyone in the building and growing that connection as a team.
Michael Malone will no doubt be working with this Tar Heels team to get them accustomed to one another and to get this Carolina team looking as flawless as possible before the season begins.
Luckily, North Carolina will begin the 2026 season with some favorable home matchups, which should give Malone and company a good dose of live film to build on any mistakes that arise.
College basketball season is approaching quickly, and this new roster of Tar Heels will have to figure out how to work with one another before the season begins.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.