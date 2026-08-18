North Carolina’s New Roster Has This Big Problem To Solve

Michael Malone has many new players on this North Carolina program this season.

When you have a program with as many new faces as Carolina will court this season, things can get a bit difficult. Courting almost an entirely new roster starts the Tar Heels out with virtually zero team chemistry.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knowing your teammates' tendencies, habits, and approaches to the game is highly valuable and often flies under the radar in college basketball.

Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, they're starting from scratch and will have to develop a ton of chemistry this offseason to get ahead of the many rosters in college basketball with returning players.

Backcourt Chemistry Doesn't Exist

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three starters in the backcourt have never played together, and the depth has the same issue. There are two returning guards, Jaydon Young and Isaiah Denis, who at least have some knowledge of one another.

However, the issue is that those two probably wouldn’t ever see the court together with the way the rotation seems to be headed.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the starting frontcourt, Jarin Stevenson is the lone returner and will likely be paired up with one of Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, or most likely, recent addition Cameron Fens.

That also gives Carolina a frontcourt with no chemistry. Albeit, Carolina's frontcourt last year also had zero chemistry at the start of the season. Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar had never played a college basketball game together, and you wouldn't have known it by watching them.

Don't Be Surprised If Carolina Starts Slow

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That being said, with so many new moving pieces, there is still a very real possibility that things start off slowly for the Tar Heels. In that case, these next few months should prove essential for getting everyone in the building and growing that connection as a team.

Michael Malone will no doubt be working with this Tar Heels team to get them accustomed to one another and to get this Carolina team looking as flawless as possible before the season begins.

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily, North Carolina will begin the 2026 season with some favorable home matchups, which should give Malone and company a good dose of live film to build on any mistakes that arise.

College basketball season is approaching quickly, and this new roster of Tar Heels will have to figure out how to work with one another before the season begins.

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