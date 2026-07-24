Michael Malone's UNC Roster Tops Davis' in One Crucial Way

Comparison is usually the thief of joy. But for Tar Heels fans this season, it may be a contributor to something much more positive.

With the Heels' 2026-2027 roster finally complete, we're able to make a preseason comparison between Michael Malone's first team as a head coach and Hubert Davis' last team as a head coach.

When you compare the two teams side by side, there is a distinct difference between the two, and it could be the difference maker between a first-round exit and a deep tournament run in March.

Experience Is Key

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) passes the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was one thing Hubert Davis' final team did not have a lot of, and that was experience at the college basketball level. When looking at Davis' last team, his starters for most of the season were Derek Dixon, a freshman guard who had been thrown into the fire early. Seth Trimble, the lone player on the team with more than two years of experience at that point.

Luka Bogavac, an international player who was brand-new to college basketball last season, and Caleb Wilson, a freshman, were playing in their first seasons.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there was Henri Veesaar, who had college experience up to that point but was limited at Arizona before breaking out at North Carolina. The rest of the Tar Heels' roster was primarily composed of players who may have had some seasons under their belts but limited playing time.

Malone's Squad in Year One

Then we have Michael Malone's team. Within the projected starting five, we have Neoklis Avdalas, a transfer guard from Virginia Tech, who has plenty of experience to date. Terrence Brown, a player who's had experience at multiple programs, now brings that experience back to Chapel Hill.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Able brings experience after transferring from NC State, where he got plenty of playing time and should be able to continue that trend at North Carolina. Jarin Stevenson should start early in the year, and he's had experience not only at North Carolina last season, but also at Alabama in years prior.

The lone player on the starting five that would have not had experience would be Sayon Keita, who would be brand new to college basketball, after coming from Spain as an international prospect.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If one thing in this era of college basketball has been made clear, it's that proven experienced players is what gets you far in March. Experienced transfers and long time program players are the keys to winning in the tournament.

When you take a look at the past national championship winners, you'll see that they weren't led by incredible freshman talent, but rather proven transfers and veteran stars. This bodes well for Malone's Heels, and hopefully we'll get to see this trend continue in Chapel Hill.