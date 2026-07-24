Michael Malone's UNC Roster Tops Davis' in One Crucial Way
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Comparison is usually the thief of joy. But for Tar Heels fans this season, it may be a contributor to something much more positive.
With the Heels' 2026-2027 roster finally complete, we're able to make a preseason comparison between Michael Malone's first team as a head coach and Hubert Davis' last team as a head coach.
When you compare the two teams side by side, there is a distinct difference between the two, and it could be the difference maker between a first-round exit and a deep tournament run in March.
Experience Is Key
There was one thing Hubert Davis' final team did not have a lot of, and that was experience at the college basketball level. When looking at Davis' last team, his starters for most of the season were Derek Dixon, a freshman guard who had been thrown into the fire early. Seth Trimble, the lone player on the team with more than two years of experience at that point.
Luka Bogavac, an international player who was brand-new to college basketball last season, and Caleb Wilson, a freshman, were playing in their first seasons.
Then there was Henri Veesaar, who had college experience up to that point but was limited at Arizona before breaking out at North Carolina. The rest of the Tar Heels' roster was primarily composed of players who may have had some seasons under their belts but limited playing time.
Malone's Squad in Year One
Then we have Michael Malone's team. Within the projected starting five, we have Neoklis Avdalas, a transfer guard from Virginia Tech, who has plenty of experience to date. Terrence Brown, a player who's had experience at multiple programs, now brings that experience back to Chapel Hill.
Matt Able brings experience after transferring from NC State, where he got plenty of playing time and should be able to continue that trend at North Carolina. Jarin Stevenson should start early in the year, and he's had experience not only at North Carolina last season, but also at Alabama in years prior.
The lone player on the starting five that would have not had experience would be Sayon Keita, who would be brand new to college basketball, after coming from Spain as an international prospect.
If one thing in this era of college basketball has been made clear, it's that proven experienced players is what gets you far in March. Experienced transfers and long time program players are the keys to winning in the tournament.
When you take a look at the past national championship winners, you'll see that they weren't led by incredible freshman talent, but rather proven transfers and veteran stars. This bodes well for Malone's Heels, and hopefully we'll get to see this trend continue in Chapel Hill.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.