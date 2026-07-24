UNC Sets Official Visit With 5-Star 2027 Guard

Despite having no experience at the collegiate level, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone has hit the ground running, specifically in the recruiting realm.

This offseason, the 54-year-old head coach and his staff have assembled an elite, yet overlooked roster, acquiring several players in the transfer portal, including Matt Able, Terrence Brown, and Neoklis Avdalas. That success has carried over into the 2027 class, as No. 1 recruit Beckham Black announced he has a visit set up with North Carolina.

Beckham Black Sets Visit to UNC

Beckham Black, the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2027, has visits set to UNC and Texas.



He broke down his recruitment, previewed both visits and discussed his relationship with Arkansas with @247Sports.



Story: https://t.co/77ZtldXNF3 pic.twitter.com/LBSckcMcQz — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) July 23, 2026

What This Means for the Tar Heels

This past week, we discussed North Carolina's 2027 recruiting class and the program's goals during that process. 247Sports' David Sisk explained the importance of North Carolina earning official visits from the top prospects.

"Here's the next deal: Who will [North Carolina] get official visits from? That's going to be the beat, that's the thing. A lot of these guys are going to go through July; they're going to go through the AAU period. As soon as it's over, they're going to set their visits for the fall. That's the next thing we want to see. I think everybody that they offered, the two guys out of Vegas, Adan Diggs and Demarcus Henry , I would watch those guys closely."

Most schools involved are recruiting Black heavily, but the fact that North Carolina is one of the first two schools the 5-star guard will visit is incredible news for the program. Players who set up an official visit with a specific school early prove they are seriously considering that program as their next destination.

Because North Carolina's 2026 roster is littered with several established assets who could depart the program via the 2027 NBA Draft, Malone and his staff must be capable of recycling talent and infusing top-ranked players into the rotation.

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Black is clearly an elite prospect, and his ability to score at all three levels while running an offense at a high level is a trait that cannot be ignored. A lot of the time, when a player is an elite scorer, they neglect the distributing portion of the game, which limits their upside. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard possesses a versatile skill set, which is what Malone looks for when scouting players at both the high school and college levels.

There is still a ton of work to be done to land Black, but receiving an official visit is a major stepping stone toward that goal.