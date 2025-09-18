RB Coach Natrone Means Breaks Down Demon June, Versatility
North Carolina running backs coach Natrone Means talks about Demon June, the utilization of the running backs room and being retained on Belichick's staff.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here is a partial transcript from Bill Belichick's weekly presser on Sept. 18:
Opening Statement
“First of all, I’d just like to open this up by passing along our thoughts and prayers for UCF offensive line coach, Shawn Clark. … Our thoughts to Coach (Scott) Frost and his staff and team there. To get started on UCF, this is kind of an interesting game. They played a couple games. They’ve had a bye week. They have a lot of transfers, which, if anybody can relate to that, we can. Their coaches are all from different kinds of spots.
“They have a lot of talented players. They’re very well coached. Scoot and I go back. I can’t believe it’s been over 30 years since we were together with the Jets. He was drafted, he played quarterback at Nebraska, and we drafted them as a defensive back. A safety for me, and really smart guy, tough, big kid for a quarterback, big safety too."
"And really had a great aptitude for the game, both offensively and defensively and playing the kicking game as well. So he has a lot of experience as a player and certainly as a coach, both at UCF and Nebraska. So a ton of respect for Scott and the program that he runs and the people they have down there.”
Players like Daniel King and Melkart Abou-Jaoude come from smaller schools. Do you like signing those types of players?
“I’m just partial to good football players. It really doesn’t matter where they come from. If they can help our team and our program, and they’re good teammates, then definitely like having them. Both of those guys have done a good job on that. One of my former coaches coached Daniel, and so that was very insightful."
"But he’s improved a lot since he’s been here. He’s a big, strong guy, but his footwork, his technique, his conditioning, he’s put a lot into it. And you can see the improvement that he’s made in the last few weeks, it’s kind of jumped out. And he’s playing good football for us. And Melkart the same thing. He’s worked so hard since he’s been here, he’s improved. Feels like every single day, going all the way back February, March, we started spring ball. He just keeps getting better and better at little things.”
