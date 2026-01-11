Tar Heels Hosting Elite 2028 Quarterback on Visit

With the 2026 college football transfer portal window more than halfway complete, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff are beginning to shift their focus back toward the high school recruiting trail.

The Tar Heels are hosting their first Junior Day of the offseason this weekend, and several talented high school prospects are expected to be in attendance, including one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class.

Top 2028 Quarterback to Visit UNC

While numerous exciting prospects are in Chapel Hill for UNC’s junior day, including four-star 2027 safety commit Marquis Bryant, no visiting recruit has drawn more buzz than Kaden Craft, a four-star quarterback from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Inside Carolina was the first to report that Craft would attend the Junior Day, and it's the third time the young quarterback will be in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels have been pursuing Craft for nearly a year, with Belichick and his staff extending an offer to him in January 2025. Several programs have become involved in his recruitment since then, and he now holds offers from schools like Auburn, Florida State, and Virginia Tech.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Although he’s only a sophomore at Norman, Craft has already established himself as one of the top signal-callers in the country. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 125 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 8 quarterback, and the No. 6 prospect from North Carolina.

With Craft being an in-state prospect, he’s become a priority for Belichick and his staff, as being his hometown school should give the Tar Heels a leg up in his recruitment.

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although Craft has already visited Chapel Hill numerous times, the junior day visit will still allow the Tar Heels’ staff to strengthen their relationship with him and showcase everything the program has to offer.

Craft isn’t expected to make a decision anytime soon, as he’s only a 2028 prospect. Still, with the visit, UNC has an opportunity to separate itself from the other schools pursuing him and position itself as a strong contender in his recruitment.

UNC’s primary focus this weekend will remain on 2027 prospects, but hosting Kraft for a junior day shows the Tar Heels are highly interested in him.

It will be interesting to see how UNC’s recruitment of Craft progresses in the coming months, but it’s clear the Tar Heels are trying to make a strong impression on him early in his process.

