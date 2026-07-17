5-Star 2027 Prospect Henry Talks UNC Basketball Recruitment

This offseason has shown that North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone is fully capable of landing marquee prospects in the transfer portal and recruiting class.

While the 54-year-old head coach has constructed a more-than-formidable roster for 2026, that is not stopping him from pursuing players in future classes. This week, 2027 recruit Demarcus Henry, who has spoken with North Carolina, explained how the program has made an impression on him throughout the process.

Henry's Thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The whole coaching staff is reaching out, and it means a lot,” Henry said. “I grew up in North Carolina, so those North Carolina blue bloods are dream schools of mine. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have that, and I like what they’re doing with their program, building it up. They’re going to be a great team this year.”

“I like how they’re recruiting me and they’re recruiting me hard, giving me feedback on what I need to do,” Henry continued. “It means a lot. I’m probably going to stretch it out through my senior year, so I can just take my time. Take all my visits and see every school and see the best opportunity for me.”

“It’s been a grateful opportunity. We work for all that’s coming and everything that’s coming my way. I’m just very grateful and very blessed that God has given me the opportunity to receive all these blessings. I work for it, so it’s a big relief and a big blessing.”

Overall Takeaways

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry is ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2027 class, according to ESPN . The 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward is a do-it-all player who can score at all three levels. With college sports adopting a year-by-year approach due to NIL, most rosters experience major turnover every offseason.

North Carolina certainly felt the effects of that over the last few months, losing the majority of its roster via the portal and the NBA draft. Malone and his staff have set the team up nicely for this upcoming season, but as they have shown, they need to continue building for the long term.

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Henry would obviously be a marquee signing for the Tar Heels. However, Henry's decision to join North Carolina is somewhat contingent on what transpires this season. Maximo Adams, who was a 5-star recruit in 2026, is projected to come off the bench this season. If the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward doesn't establish himself as a legitimate prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft and needs to stay another year in Chapel Hill, that could sway Henry's choice, as they play the same position.

Regardless, North Carolina's brass needs to take as many swings as possible and pursue top-flight recruits in next year's class if it wants to build sustained success.