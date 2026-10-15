What Stood Out for Kevin Thomas About UNC Basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels added 11 new players to the rotation for this upcoming season.

That includes former LSU commit Kevin Thomas, who signed with North Carolina on the same day as his visit. The former 4-star recruit detailed his reasoning for joining the Tar Heels.

Being Contacted by UNC

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“When that coaching change happened, it was like a drought for me,” Thomas said. “I just had to keep my head down, keep working, go to other camps, and then North Carolina came up, and Sean May recruited me, and then Malone texted me wanting me to come on a visit.”

Thomas' path to North Carolina was unique. As mentioned, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward originally signed with LSU. However, the Tigers underwent a coaching change, prompting Thomas to decommit and reopen his recruitment process. As soon as Thomas hit the open market, assistant coach Sean May recruited him, and Malone contacted him shortly after. The coaching staff's urgency to bring him in for a visit was one reason Thomas took his talents to Chapel Hill.

Malone's Experience and Winning Culture

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Knowing that he’s been in the NBA, somewhere I want to get, and all the other coaches that were on the visit with me, they all won a national championship here,” Thomas said. “So, I just wanted to be a part of that whole winning group.”

As many players who joined North Carolina this offseason have said, Malone's prior NBA experience and success were major factors. Malone led the Denver Nuggets to a championship. Players want to reach their goals of getting to the next level, but winning is also a crucial factor in choosing which program to join.

Player Development

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Even when we do player development, he’s walking around hyping us up, just uplifting us,” Thomas said. “He’s very intense in every drill we do. He even hops in some drills, passing us the ball and everything. So that just shows that he cares a lot.”

An underrated quality that Malone exudes is his genuine care for his players and staff. Malone pushes his players every day in practice and in the weight room because he wants them to be their best. Thomas has recognized that from the first day that they met. It also shows that Malone values accountability, which will lead to sustained success. Players want to be developed, and Thomas is no different. The forward is an exceptional defender, but he wants to improve offensively.

Why Thomas Will Matter This Season

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As briefly mentioned, Thomas still has a lot of room to grow offensively. That said, his impact on defense will be seen right away. He is an aggressive defender who can suffocate opposing guards and wings on and off the ball. Thomas has opportunistic, quick hands and the ability to force turnovers and shot-clock violations consistently. Additionally, Thomas' high motor and willingness to crash the glass and hustle for the ball are perfect features for Malone.

Malone wants the offense to be an extension of the defense, and Thomas will be a key component of that philosophy. We should see Thomas a lot in the non-conference portion of the schedule, as that will be a time for the coaching staff to experiment with rotations. Also, I expect Thomas to be a pivotal situational defender late in games as the season progresses.