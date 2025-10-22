UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: California
The North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team is set to host the California Bears on Thursday, Jan 1, in Chapel Hill. Head coach Courtney Banghart will be matched up with Charmin Smith, California's head coach. Both teams will square off to open up the brand new year.
Previously, UNC defeated the Bears earlier this year on January 30, where the Tar Heels ended with a 13-point scoring margin, 65-52. In that contest, Reniya Kelly scored 16 points, along with five rebounds and an assist. Behind Kelly on the score sheet were Alyssa Ustby and Lanie Grant, who scored 11 and 10 points each, respectively.
Although those three Tar Heels were just three out of the seven who recorded points against California that day (Maria Gakdeng, Lexi Donarski, Indya Nivar and Grace Townsend). Overall, North Carolina shot 27-57 from the field and 3-8 from behind the three-point line, while shooting 8-13 at the free throw line.
According to history, these two schools have only played against each other three times, with UNC holding the advantage, two games to one. The first ever game happened on Dec 30, 1999, where North Carolina won, 70-65. But UNC's one loss thus far? A 20-point blowout by the Bears, on March 23, during the 2018-2019 season in Waco, Texas.
That outing was during the Round of 64 in the NCAAT.
2024-2025 Season for California
The Bears finished last year with a 25-9 record, going 12-6 in the ACC. Smith's team went 16-1 at home, 7-5 on the road and 2-3 on neutral court. Some of the team's wins came against Saint Mary's, Idaho State, San Jose State, Gonzaga, Grambling State, Auburn and Arizona. While it lost to Michigan State, Clemson, Duke, Louisville and others.
California's season ended during its second game of the ACC Tournament, falling to the hands of Notre Dame, 73-64. And its trip to the NCAAT was short-lived, as Mississippi State bounced the Bears out of the First Round, 59-46.
Five players averaged double-figures throughout the season: Ioanna Krimili, Lulu Twidale, Marta Suarez, Ugonne Onyiah and Kayla Williams. Krimili led the way with 14.1 points, two rebounds and three assists. Twidale followed behind her with 13.2 points, three assists and two assists.
Suarez scored 12.9 points and added seven rebounds and two assists, while Oniyah had 12.4 points and seven rebounds. Williams averaged 11.1 points, three assists and three rebounds.
