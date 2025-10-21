Artacho’s Angle: UNC Basketball Indicates Special Time of the Year
UNC men's and women's basketball is approaching all of us: Tar Heel fans, college basketball lovers, from those who are die-hard to casual, and the media who work their butts off every single day to cover each respective program.
And in these moments, it can either be enjoyable (if UNC is winning) or not at all for fans (if UNC is losing, just take a look at the football team this season).
Head coaches Hubert Davis and Courtney Banghart begin their regular seasons on Monday, November 3. The women's take on NCCU at 11 a.m. during the early hours of the day, while the men's take on Central Arkansas at 7:00 p.m. — both contests will take place in Chapel Hill.
Davis and Banghart have revamped their rosters to prepare for the 2025-2026 campaign — tons of new faces.
However, before both squads play their season openers, each will have the chance to warm up with an exhibition (or two, if talking about the men's team).
The men's will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, for an outing with the BYU Cougars, led by head coach Kevin Young and talented frosh A.J. Dybansta, a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
The women will play South Carolina, this year's national championship runner-up, who lost to the UConn Huskies, 82-59. And beyond the Gamecocks, Banghart's team will eventually take on the UCLA Bruins and the Texas Longhorns during its non-conference slate in November — all within the first month of the season.
Nonetheless, college basketball is one of those things that select sports fans, regardless of which team their rooting for, look forward to during the year.
But other than the games themselves, the rivalries, social media going crazy after the end of each game, either mad or upset about what their team did or did not do... the possibilities are surely endless.
But basketball also represents a multitude of other things that approach our lives: holidays, cold weather, and a brand new year.
And those moments should never be overlooked because they have the chance to become some of the best moments of our lifetime. One way or another, it all depends on the way you look at it.
Holidays and Cold Weather
Imagine this: the moment college basketball begins, that is when you know Thanksgiving (for those who celebrate it) is around the corner — a time where you are around family and relatives, from near and far, to gather around the table and eat food (turkey, ham... in my household, at least). But as far as the weather goes?
It's cold... brisk, freezing, whatever you want to call it. In North Carolina, specifically around the Triangle area, composed of Chapel Hill, Durham, and Raleigh, the mornings and evenings can catch you off-guard if not prepared properly with the right jacket.
So, please pack correctly and keep yourself cold, considering this time of the year is also known as the "flu season."
Once Thanksgiving, though, a new page turns — and it turns fast. Boom, welcome Christmas (again, for those who celebrate).
A holiday filled with gift-giving, jingle bells, and old-timey music that fills up a room warmer than no other (in my opinion). From stocking stuffers, Christmas trees, ornaments, and wreaths hanging outside your front door, the amount of decorating can go on and on.
Snow? Well, that remains up in the air and comes at the most random times — remember the UNC-NC State men's basketball game where only students were able to make it due to the icy roads last season? Snow is in its own lane over here in the Triangle, joining all of us whenever it feels like it. But when it does arrive, the noises outside disappear... and nothing else could be heard.
Wait, there's more... nobody can forget the turn of the calendar year also represents what's to come — conference play.
New Year's Day Marks the Turn Toward Conference Play
New Year's Day turns the page in a lot of ways: for those wanting to move forward and start anew with "New Year's Resolutions" in hopes of improving their well-being, embark on new connections whether it be new friends or love interests or perhaps a new season of your favorite TV show is finally set to come out because the producers decided to set the release date far out in the future.
Regarding college basketball? Conference play, the arrival of UNC's matchups against NC State and Duke, games that will have eyeballs focused, whether in-person or watched on TV.
This is when it all starts to ramp up, especially those teams that did not perform so well during non-conference play and have to work their way toward the top amongst other schools in the same boat.
UNC basketball means more than wins and losses; it means more than the scoreboard; more than any of the food sold at the concession stands.
It indicates a special time of the year.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!