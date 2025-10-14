All Tar Heels

UNC WBB Earns Highest Ranking in AP Poll Since 2009

North Carolina will start the 2025-2026 season inside the Top 15 best teams in college basketball.

Jeremiah Artacho

North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart with players Reniya Kelly and Indya Nivar at the ACC Tipoff on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.
North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart with players Reniya Kelly and Indya Nivar at the ACC Tipoff on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. / Nell Redmond/theACC.com
Almost a week after head coach Courtney Banghart, senior Indya Nivar and junior Reniya Kelly took the stage at the 2025 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Tar Heels have been listed as one of the best teams in college basketball — slotting in at No. 11 right behind Maryland and the following teams in order:

Indya Nivar
Senior guard Indya Nivar at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Nell Redmond/theACC.com
  • NC State
  • Tennessee
  • Duke
  • Oklahoma
  • LSU
  • Texas
  • UCLA
  • South Carolina
  • UConn
UNC basketball
UNC basketball / Matt Giles-North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

This ranking is North Carolina's best since the 2009 campaign, where it entered as No. 4 to begin the season. And given this number beside its name has set up high expectations for Banghart's seventh year as the head coach. UNC went as high as No. 8 during the 2024-2025 year, and was given a No. 3 seed and hosted during March Madness.

Courtney Banghart
Head coach Courtney Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Nell Redmond/theACC.com

Banghart, a former winner of the Naismith Coach of the Year award, has brought in six new players on top of the returnees: Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson, Taissa Querioz, Liza Astakhova, Nyla Harris and Elina Aarnisalo. North Carolina will have many options to rely on for scoring, with the players mentioned plus Kelly and Nivar, too.

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American East wing Nyla Brooks (7) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

However, the challenge for North Carolina, as Banghart shared in Charlotte, is the ability to rebound the basketball. The loss of Alyssa Utsby, Maria Gakdeng, Lexi Donarski and Grace Townsend has left big shoes to be filled by the players remaining in Chapel Hill. And so it will be a matter of time before UNC does or does not find its way toward rebounding effectively.

Courntey Banghar
Head coach Courtney Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Nell Redmond/theACC.com

Important Players for Banghart, Tar Heels

Brooks, a five-star freshman and McDonald's All-American, will be an instant impact kind of player for Banghart and the staff. A Waldorf, Maryland native, who stands at 6-foot-1, can shoot and take defenders downhill for a basket at the rim. Brooks will be someone Tar Heel fans should be excited about —just like Caleb Wilson for the men's basketball team.

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots a free throw in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sophomore Lanie Grant gears up for another season as a Tar Heel, after showing plenty of flashes of what she could become — especially after performances against Ball State (Banghart's 100th win as a Tar Heel), Florida, Norfolk, Louisville and Duke. Grant's head coach wants her to be "2.0," as Banghart said during the media availability this past summer.

UNC
North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Nell Redmond/theACC.com

UNC will have a reputation to uphold with it being amongst the Top 15 teams, but with Banghart's roster and its ability to score — it will make that mission easier to accomplish.

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.