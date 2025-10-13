Caleb Wilson’s Judgment of UNC’s Improvement
UNC men's basketball has its first test against another school on Friday, October 24 at 9:00 p.m. as it will take on the BYU Cougars led by freshman A.J. Dybansta, who, to many experts, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NBA Draft.
The Tar Heels have a star-studded frosh of their own in Atlanta, Georgia native, Caleb Wilson. Wilson, in his first presser with the media last week, shared his viewpoint of what improvement by the team looks like.
- "For me, it's just chemistry," said Wilson. "So like me and Henry, we play a lot together with the high-low game and dribble drive to a lob or something like that. So we talk on the court and we're like, okay, this time I'm going to dribble to the left. Next time the big steps up, I'm throwing a lob."
- "Just be ready for it. And eventually, like during the game, during games we'll play later this year and that's going to happen. And throughout practices, we've got better. Like when I first did it, he didn't know it and he didn't expect it because he knew I could pass the ball as well as I can."
- "But now that we're able to talk and communicate, it's able to happen more often and not result internally."
The personable, 19-year-old frosh has already signed a multi-million dollar deal with New Balance — fitting with the world of NIL, changing the lives of top athletes on a season-to-season basis — money that can be used for their families.
Caleb Wilson Stands Out Amongst His Teammates
There are a bunch of players on this roster in year five for head coach Hubert Davis who have been important to their previous teams. From Kyan Evans at Colorado State, Henri Veesaar at Arizona and Luka Bogavac, who played overseas.
Although Wilson, both on and off the field, attracts Tar Heel fans the most, raving all about the potential one-and-done and projected lottery pick.
North Carolina will have Wilson to lean on, plus more, with this potentially being the best roster from top to bottom with Davis leading the charge since Roy Williams resigned following the 2020-2021 season.
New players, a handful from different programs located in various parts of the United States, have come together in Chapel Hill to bolster a program that is seeking more than earning an 11-seed in March Madness.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!