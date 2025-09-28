UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Fairfield
The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Fairfield Stags on Saturday, November 15, at 6:00 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada, two days after they take on the UCLA Bruins, a game where transfer Elina Aarnisalo gets to play her former team from a season ago. That game takes place on Thursday, November 13, at 9:00 p.m. Head coach Courtney Banghart will go toe-to-toe with Fairfield's head coach, Carly Thibault-DuDonis. Here's a list of Thibault-DuDonis' achievements, just as a reference:
2023-2024 MAAC Coach of the Year
2023-2024 Maggie Dixon All-Met Coach of the Year
2023-2024 ECAC Coach of the Year
2023-2024 Kay Yow National Coach of the Year
2023-2024 Kathy Delaney-Smith Mid-Major Coach of the Year Finalist
Thibault-DuDonis has spent three seasons so far as the Stags' head coach, but has made a huge impact already thus far — winning not one, but two MAAC Championships along with making appearances in the NCAAT, too. North Carolina will have a lot to unpack when taking on Fairfield, as it will serve as a competitive game on a neutral court — one that could go either way if Banghart is unable to find the answers early on in the contest.
Last Season for Fairfield
Fairfield was led by 6-foot-1 and Wantagh, New York native, Meghan Andersen. The then-sophomore averaged 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three-point line — and returns to the team this fall. If the Tar Heels are unable to defend Andersen's shot-making ability, then it will be a long night for not only UNC but for all of the traveling fans as well.
Behind Andersen on the stat sheet, Kaety L'Amoreaux, an Endwell, New York native, averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game — shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. Another upstate product who makes an impact for Thibault-DuDonis' squad, and is willing to dish out passes, finding the open teammate.
The Stags finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 28-5, going 19-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Fairfield went 13-1 at home, 12-3 on the road and 3-1 on neutral courts (something to keep in mind heading into this matchup if you will be tuning in).
