UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Fairfield

The Tar Heels will meet the Stags on November 15 at 6:00 p.m.

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Ciera Toomey (21) goes up for a layup during practice before their Sweet 16 matchup with Duke at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, March 27, 2025.
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Ciera Toomey (21) goes up for a layup during practice before their Sweet 16 matchup with Duke at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Fairfield Stags on Saturday, November 15, at 6:00 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada, two days after they take on the UCLA Bruins, a game where transfer Elina Aarnisalo gets to play her former team from a season ago. That game takes place on Thursday, November 13, at 9:00 p.m. Head coach Courtney Banghart will go toe-to-toe with Fairfield's head coach, Carly Thibault-DuDonis. Here's a list of Thibault-DuDonis' achievements, just as a reference:

Mar 24, 2034; Columbia, So Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Coach Courtney Banghart during the first quarter of the second round NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game at the Colonial Life Center. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News

2023-2024 MAAC Coach of the Year
2023-2024 Maggie Dixon All-Met Coach of the Year
2023-2024 ECAC Coach of the Year
2023-2024 Kay Yow National Coach of the Year
2023-2024 Kathy Delaney-Smith Mid-Major Coach of the Year Finalist

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thibault-DuDonis has spent three seasons so far as the Stags' head coach, but has made a huge impact already thus far — winning not one, but two MAAC Championships along with making appearances in the NCAAT, too. North Carolina will have a lot to unpack when taking on Fairfield, as it will serve as a competitive game on a neutral court — one that could go either way if Banghart is unable to find the answers early on in the contest.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart watches on during practice before their Sweet 16 matchup with Duke at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last Season for Fairfield

Fairfield was led by 6-foot-1 and Wantagh, New York native, Meghan Andersen. The then-sophomore averaged 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three-point line — and returns to the team this fall. If the Tar Heels are unable to defend Andersen's shot-making ability, then it will be a long night for not only UNC but for all of the traveling fans as well.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Sydney Parrish (33) scores past Fairfield Stags guard Janelle Brown (3) and Fairfield Stags guard Kaety L'Amoreaux (4) during the NCAA tournament first round game against the Fairfield Stags at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 23, 2024. / Bobby Goddin/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Behind Andersen on the stat sheet, Kaety L'Amoreaux, an Endwell, New York native, averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game — shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. Another upstate product who makes an impact for Thibault-DuDonis' squad, and is willing to dish out passes, finding the open teammate.

Mar 7, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart reacts to a play during the second quarter at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Stags finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 28-5, going 19-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Fairfield went 13-1 at home, 12-3 on the road and 3-1 on neutral courts (something to keep in mind heading into this matchup if you will be tuning in).

