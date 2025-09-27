UNC Women's Hoops Player Preview: Sophomore Elina Aarnisalo
Elina Aarnisalo took the opportunity to hit the transfer portal and explore the options college basketball offers today in the modern era. Aarnisalo ultimately decided to take her basketball career to UNC to play under Courtney Banghart, who is going into her seventh year as the program's head coach. Aarnisalo will provide a great presence in the backcourt for North Carolina, sharing the ball with Nyla Brooks, Lanie Grant, and others whom Banghart assigns ball-handling duties.
Aarnisalo did not have the biggest numbers as a freshman, finishing with 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists — shooting 43.7 percent from the field as well as 27 percent from beyond the arc. If Banghart can help turn Aarnisalo into a three-point threat, that will open up the floor for players like Nyla Brooks and Lanie Grant, creating a lot more spacing for the offensive scheme in place.
The shot-making ability and ball-handling skills of Aarnisalo, mixed with the will to drive to the basket through traffic, are why she is projected to be a big contributor for this UNC roster.
Notable Games for Elina Aarnisalo
Aarnisalo's season-high came against Colgate on Sunday, November 10, when UCLA took on Colgate at home. The Bruins won with ease by a score of 81-63. Aarnisalo scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists in the process.
The then-freshman shot 8/10 from the field and 2/4 from beyond the arc. The Tar Heels hope to see that kind of version throughout the season. The 5-foot-10, Helsinki, Finland native has come in as one of two transfers, the other being former Louisville Cardinal, Nyla Harris.
The loss of UNC's top four scorers, Alyssa Utsby, Lexi Donarski, Maria Gakdeng and Grace Townsend, has left be void for Banghart to fill and Aarnisalo has the capabilities of doing just that for UNC. This roster features a lot of new faces, just like the men's team, but with time and on-court chemistry (and off-court), this team could make some noise come March Madness, as it has shown in previous seasons.
November 3 is when the Tar Heels begin their journey, and it starts with an 11:00 a.m. game against NC Central, a nearby HBCU in Durham, North Carolina.
