College Baseball: Air Force vs. UNLV Game Preview and How to Watch
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team won a thriller on Thursday night in what was a massive game for the team as they compete in their final series of the regular season. The Rebels walked off the Air Force Falcons in the ninth inning on a wild pitch thrown by Falcons reliever Charlie Russell. Catcher Chase Gallegos came into score when the ball bounced away, giving his team a 4 - 3 victory. These teams will face off again in Game 2 of this series on Friday night when the Rebels will look to wrap up a series victory before playing the regular season finale on Saturday. UNLV will look to continue winning and carry this momentum into the Mountain West Conference Tournament and perhaps beyond.
How to Watch Air Force vs. UNLV Baseball
What: Air Force Falcons @ University of Nevada, Las Vegas Hustlin' Rebels
When: Friday, May 16
Time: 9:05 PM EST
Where: Earl E. Wilson Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: N/A
Live Stream: Mountain West Network
UNLV Baseball Players to Watch
Dean Toigo, UNLV Hustlin' Rebels - Toigo continued to rake on Thursday, blasting another home run in the Rebels' victory. The solo bomb was his 17th home run of the season, which leads the Mountain West. It also extended his current hit streak to 18 games. He has been red hot and will look to continue performing at the plate and help UNLV wrap up this series on Friday.
Air Force Players to Watch
Luke Elmore, Air Force Falcons - Elmore also hit a big home run for the Falcons, albeit in a losing effort. It was a tough loss for Air Force, but they will look to bounce back on Friday, and they'll hope he continues to bring power to their lineup. The Rebels will look to keep him in the ballpark this time though, and pull off another big win.
