Four UNLV Softball Stars Earn All-Mountain West Honors After Standout Seasons
It was a big day for the UNLV Rebels softball team on Tuesday. The Mountain West Conference announced that they had four student-athletes recognized for the conference's All-Mountain West postseason awards list. The four softball players who were recognized were senior Ariana Martinez, sophomore Jesse Farrell, senior Karmyna Becerra, and freshman Yanina Sherwood.
Martinez earned an All-Mountain West first-team honor. She has had an incredible season and ranked top 10 in six different categories in the Mountain West. Not only was she outstanding at the plate, but she was also one of the best first basemen in the field in the league. Her .369 batting average in conference play was the top mark for her softball squad.
Farrell is from Nevada and stayed close to home to join the Rebels. She earned All-Mountain West second-team recognition. This may have been her first time being named to an All-Mountain West team; nevertheless, with the improvement she showed this year, we don't expect it to be her last. Not only did she pull double-duty playing both catcher and shortstop, but she was one of the best hitters on the team and in the conference.
Becerra was an honorable mention and earned this honor with the combination of her dazzling glove at third base and her dynamic bat at the plate. In the field, she played every game at third and boasted a .944 fielding percentage. At the plate, she led the team in hits, doubles, and total bases. She has truly developed into the total package.
Sherwood is the Rebels' best pitcher. She was a workhorse on the mound, winning six games and throwing seven complete games. The freshman has a very bright future at UNLV coming off a great rookie season in which she has already earned a Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week honor.
