Mountain West College Baseball Power Rankings
The Mountain West Conference baseball season is now in full swing, and things are heating up. These are the latest Mountain West Conference Power Rankings as we finish up the month of March and start to look towards April baseball.
1. San Jose State Spartans
With a record of 4-2 in Mountain West play and 16-9 overall record, the Spartans currently sit at the top of the Mountain West Power Rankings.
2. New Mexico Lobos
The Lobos also have a 4-2 record in Mountain West play but a significantly worse overall record at 13-11. They currently sit at No. 2 in the Power Rankings but do not of a secure hold on their spot.
3. Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada sits at No. 3 in the Mountain West Power Rankings with a 3-3 record in Mountain West play and an impressive 14-9 overall record. They are currently riding a two-game winning streak.
4. Washington State Cougars
You can make a strong case that the Cougars don't deserve to be this high, but they are tied for the top record in Mountain West play at 4-2. Unfortunately, their overall record is just 9-15. They could see a steep drop in the near future but it's hard to drop them further than fourth at the moment because of their place in the standings.
5. UNLV Hustlin' Rebels
The Rebels are just 2-4 in Mountain West play, however, they boast an impressive 14-10 overall record. Coming off a big win, they sit fifth in the Power Rankings with plenty of opportunity to climb even higher quickly.
6. Fresno State Bulldogs
Fresno State is 3-3 in Mountain West play, but just 10-14 overall. They have stayed afloat in the Mountain West but have struggled in non-conference play.
7. Air Force Falcons
The Falcons are just 2-4 in conference play and 8-16 overall. Still, there is one team that has been even worse this season.
8. San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State is also 2-4 in Mountain West play, but is even worse overall with a terrible 6-19 record. They have also lost six in a row.
Recommended Articles
Top Mountain West Transfers UNLV Should Target Under New Coach Josh Pastner
UNLV Baseball Dominates Mountain West Weekly Awards
REPORT: UNLV Expected to Hire Josh Pastner as Men's Basketball Coach