Amarachi Kimpson Headlines Three UNLV Lady Rebels Who Entered The Transfer Portal
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has had three players enter the transfer portal. The three student-athletes who are expected to leave the program this offseason are leading scorer Amarachi Kimpson as well as leading rebounder McKinna Brackens, and sophomore Macy Spencer. Each player has released a statement on social media after entering the transfer portal.
Kimpson's Statement:
“I am eternally grateful to UNLV for all of the love and support. The opportunity to play and be part of this amazing community while winning back-to-back conference championships has been incredible. I want to thank my teammates, coaching staff trainers, administrators, and the fans and the supporters who made me feel at home. With prayer and consultation with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you once again.”
Brackens's Statement:
“Dear Rebel community thank you so much for the support these last 2 years and thank you to the UNLV staff for giving me this opportunity to play basketball here. The time spent here has been great and I enjoyed all of the memories, success, and experiences with my teammates. I also want to thank my family for their unwavering love and for always being there for me on this journey…. With that being said, I am excited to see what the Lord has in store for me as I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.”
Spencer's Statement:
“First of all, I would like to thank God for continuing to bless me throughout my entire athletic career and providing me with opportunity. I would like to thank the UNLV family for the last 2 years and for the opportunity to grow as a person and as a player…After a lot of consideration, I have decided to enter my name the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility."
