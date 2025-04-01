UNLV Star Guard Dedan Thomas Jr. Transfers to LSU
In what may be a tough pill for the UNLV faithful to swallow, the Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team's top scorer and now former star guard has officially found a new home. Dedan Thomas Jr has transferred to LSU, where he will now compete in the SEC.
Thomas is a former Freshman of the Year in the Mountain West Conference and in both seasons at UNLV was named to an All-Mountain West Conference Team. He would probably have even more accolades if this past season hadn't been ended by a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the Mountain West Conference Tournament as well as the end of the regular season. However, once the program decided to fire former head coach Kevin Kruger, Thomas Jr immediately bolted for the transfer portal. There was still some hope he'd return after the hiring of new head coach Josh Pastner, but he has not moved on, and the Rebels must do the same.
His father, Dedan Thomas Sr, is a former UNLV basketball player himself and has been very vocal throughout this process. He spoke about the decision, “We’re very happy for him,” said Thomas Sr. “He went down there and fell in love with the campus and coaching staff. This is a great move for him. It was a good time here, but he needs to go away and spread his wings and grow up and experience somewhere other than Las Vegas. This was his choice. We guided him a little bit, but he said, ‘This is what I want to do ... We wish UNLV and (new Rebels coach Josh Pastner) and everyone there the best.”
This is a big opportunity for Thomas Jr to step up and battle with SEC competition. It could potentially help him work his way into the NBA. His father along with everyone else involved understands that and is happy that he's earned this opportunity for himself. “He’s going to have a good experience there,” Thomas Sr. said. “He’s going to play in a great conference with some really good players and against some really good players. I’m happy he found a place like that. He deserves this. We can’t do anything but be behind him and support him. This is a big step.”
