Josh Pastner Bolsters UNLV Men's Basketball Roster With Four New Additions
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball program just officially introduced new head coach Josh Pastner to the community last week, and already they are beginning to reap the benefits of the hire with almost immediate recruiting success. He added four players to the Rebels' roster this week. The four players are Mason Abittan, Tyrin Jones, James Evans Jr., and Jacob Bannarbie.
Evans Jr. and Bannarbie were Rebels last year who Pastner managed to bring back out of the transfer portal, which is a big win for the program and shows the way that players around the NCAA view the Pastner hire. Evans is a sophomore who was a high school star from Wichita, Kansas, and graduated from West Ranch High School in California, where he ended up ranking as one of the top 150 recruits in the nation. At West Ranch High School, he finished his career with over 1,000 total points and averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game.
Bannarbie is a redshirt freshman who appeared in 19 games and started three of them for UNLV this past season. He averaged just 6.6 minutes per game while averaging 1.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. However, he is viewed as a big piece in the team's future success. He is from Anchorage, Alaska, and played his high school ball at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona.
Abittan is a Coronado High standout who had previously committed to the Rebels but reopened his recruitment after the firing of former UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger. He now signs back on with UNLV after the guard averaged 19.3 points per game last season in high school, where he also ranked as a top 150 prospect in the country.
Jones is a Vegas native who played his high school ball in Utah at Layton Christian Academy. Pastner managed to bring in the local talent and another player who was a top 150 prospect in the nation.
