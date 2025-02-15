Men's College Basketball: Best Bets and Pick for UNLV vs. Fresno State
The UNLV Rebels hit the road on Saturday to take on Mountain West Conference rivals the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Rebels enter this game with a 13-12 record and 7-7 against Mountain West competition. They are also riding a two-game winning streak into this matchup. Fresno State on the other hand has lost seven games in a row and is sitting at just 5-20. Even worse they are just 1-13 against Mountain West competition. It's been a brutal season for the Bulldogs and there isn't much reason to believe they'll be turning things around any time soon.
UNLV vs. Fresno State Odds
Spread: UNLV -8.5
Over/Under: 147.5
DraftKings Sportsbook has their betting odds out for this matchup at Fresno State. The game opened with the Rebels at -3 but that line has narrowed and UNLV is now favored by just 2.5 points. It seems that bettors may be overvaluing the home-court advantage of Fresno State. However, they are just 4-7 at home this season so we aren't putting much stock in that. Although UNLV hasn't had the season they have hoped as they sit in the middle of the pack in the Mountain West, they have still been significantly better than the Bulldogs. The Rebels are also trending up as of late while Fresno State has shown little signs of life all season.
Best Bet for UNLV vs. Fresno State
With the way these teams have looked lately and all season, we are giving up the 2.5 points and taking UNLV on the road to win this game by at least three points and probably more. This should be a comfortable win for the UNLV Rebels in this Mountain West Conference matchup. Place your wagers on them tonight and you should be in for a nice cash out when the final buzzer goes off.
