UNLV Men's Basketball Preview: How to Watch Rebels vs. Fresno State
It's been an up-and-down season for the UNLV Rebels basketball squad, but they head into Saturday's matchup against Fresno State riding a two-game winning streak. This game will be played at Fresno State against a Bulldogs team that has been struggling mightily this year. While UNLV has been playing better as of late, Fresno State comes in on a seven-game losing streak with a Mountain West Conference record of just 1-13. Air Force's putrid 0-14 record is the only thing keeping them out of the basement of the conference.
Who: UNLV Rebels (13-12) (7-7 MWC) @ Fresno State Bulldogs (5-20) (1-13 MWC)
When: February 15, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM EST
TV: The Mountain West Network
Live Streaming: The Mountain West App
UNLV vs. Fresno State Game Preview
The Rebels certainly haven't been world-beaters this season as they sit in the middle of the pack in the Mountain West Conference. However, Fresno State has been terrible all season and even worse as of late. There is little reason to believe that UNLV shouldn't be able to pull this win out. You never want to assume any game is going to be an easy win, but it would definitely come as a surprise if the Bulldogs pull off the upset here. Even on their home court, they've only managed to piece together a 4-7 record. Still, it will be important for the Rebels to stay focused because no road conference game comes easy.
UNLV Player to Watch
As Dedan Thomas Jr goes, so go the UNLV Rebels. The sophomore guard leads the team in both scoring and assists while also being the team's most efficient player from the floor leading the team in field goal percentage. He is the engine of this team's offense and we expect him to show out with another impressive performance on the road in Fresno.
