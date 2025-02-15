UNLV Women's Basketball Preview: How to Watch Lady Rebels vs. Nevada Wolf Pack
The UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team is back in action on Saturday taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack on the road in an interstate rivalry. This game comes off the heels of another double-digit victory for the Lady Rebels against the San Diego State Aztecs. Their most recent victory brought their winning streak to four. It's been a dominant string of wins for the ladies of UNLV. They will look to keep the momentum going against the Wolf Pack and extend their lead in the Mountain West Conference.
Who: UNLV Lady Rebels (20-5) (12-1 MWC) @ Nevada Wolf Pack (11-15) (6-7 MWC)
When: February 15, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM EST
Live Streaming: The Mountain West App
UNLV vs. Nevada Game Preview
In their last outing, UNLV avenged their only Mountain West Conference loss of the season against San Diego State solidifying their spot at the top of the standings. On Saturday, they face a lesser opponent in Nevada who they should be able to have their way with. However, the Wolf Pack has shown flashes this season and will give the Lady Rebels a tough game if they don't stay on point. At this juncture in the season, you can't look past anyone and have to play at the top of your game to make sure you lock up a conference title before heading into the NCAA Tournament.
UNLV Player to Watch
Guard Kiara Jackson is coming off of a monster game on the road. She dropped a team-high 27 points while dishing out nine assists and grabbing five rebounds. Those points came with great efficiency as she went 8-15 from the field, 4-7 from three-point range, and 7-8 from the free throw line. Watch her on Saturday afternoon as she looks to stay hot in another Mountain West Conference matchup.
