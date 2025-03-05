Men's College Basketball Preview & Prediction: UNLV at New Mexico
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team have one game left on the schedule and comes on the road against the New Mexico Lobos. UNLV comes into this game red hot off a win against the San Diego State Aztecs. They have now won three in a row and five of their last six, and they've played the last four games without star guard Dedan Thomas Jr. However, their final matchup of the season with be a major test because the Lobos sit atop the Mountain West Conference standings in first place with a record of 16-3. They have been almost unbeatable at home all year, with a record of 15-1 at The Pit. While this game will not be easy, with UNLV locked into their place in the Mountain West standings, they should view this as an awesome opportunity to test themselves heading into tournament play.
How to Watch UNLV at New Mexico
What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ New Mexico Lobos
When: Friday, March 7
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Where: The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico
TV: CBS Sports Network
Live Stream: CBS Sports App
UNLV Player to Watch
Julian Rishwain, UNLV Runnin' Rebels - How do we not give a shout-out to Rishwain here? On Senior Night of all nights on Tuesday, the senior guard exploded in the win over San Diego State. This season he has averaged just 8.7 points per game; however, on Tuesday, he went off for a team-best 26 points, going 9 of 12 from the field and 6 of 9 from three. He's looking like another potential key depth piece who could help UNLV make a run in March.
New Mexico Player to Watch
Donovan Dent, New Mexico Lobos - Dent is the Lobos' leading scorer this season. He's poured in an impressive 20 points per game. The star guard is also the catalyst of the offense, leading the team with 4.0 assists per game.
