UNLV’s Jaden Henley Earns Mountain West Player of the Week Honors
The Mountain West Conference has recognized UNLV junior guard Jaden Henley as its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, following his stellar performances in back-to-back victories for the Runnin’ Rebels. The announcement was made Monday, marking Henley’s first career MW Player of the Week honor and the second time this season a UNLV player has received the distinction.
Henley played a pivotal role in leading the Rebels to a 77-71 road win over San Jose State on Tuesday and a statement 68-55 victory over in-state rival Nevada on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center. In both contests, Henley set new career highs in scoring, averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting an efficient 50% from the field (15-of-30). He also showcased his all-around game, contributing 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per contest, while knocking down 92.3% of his free throws (12-of-13).
In Tuesday’s matchup against the Spartans, Henley poured in a then-career-best 22 points, going 7-of-16 from the floor. He added five rebounds, five assists, and four steals, proving to be a difference-maker on both ends. His ability to get to the line was also key, as he converted 7-of-8 free throw attempts.
Henley followed up with an even more impressive showing against rival Nevada, setting another personal best with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He dominated the glass with eight rebounds, handed out three assists, and added a blocked shot. His efficiency at the line remained perfect, as he sank all five of his free throw attempts.
Henley’s emergence has been crucial for UNLV, especially in the absence of starting point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who also earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors earlier this season before being sidelined with an injury.
With five wins in their last six outings, the Rebels (16-13, 10-8 MW) will look to carry their momentum into their regular-season home finale against San Diego State on Tuesday, March 4.
