UNLV Men's Basketball Knocks Off San Diego State, 74-67
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team stayed hot on Tuesday night, knocking off the San Diego State Aztecs at home in Las Vegas. After trailing at half time, they cranked up the pressure in the second half, eventually pulling away and winning by a seven-point margin of victory with a final score of 74 - 67. This was a third-straight win for the surging Rebels, who have now won six of their last seven to bring their Mountain West Conference record up to 11-8. This was a particularly big win because it came against a team one spot ahead of them in the Mountain West standings. UNLV looks primed and ready for the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Jaden Henley played another great game in starting guard Dedan Thomas Jr's absence; however, he wasn't the top star in this game. It was senior guard Julian Rishwain who led the team in scoring with 26 points, blowing away his season average of 8.7 points per game. He went 9 of 12 from the field and a game-changing 6 of 9 from beyond the three-point line. The surprise star also led the team with four assists and chipped in with three rebounds. Fittingly, the game came on Senior Night at UNLV.
Head coach Kevin Kruger was thrilled with the big win, saying, "Obviously, couldn't be more happy and proud for the guys. Especially on Senior Night, there are always thoughts about the emotions and the day for seniors and if it will affect them. But for this group, it didn't do anything but energize them. It's something that they will remember forever, especially against a good team like San Diego State, that has controlled the conference for 20 years."
