No. 22 Utah State at UNLV Rebels Betting Odds, Breakdown, Pick
The UNLV Rebels (9-7) will host No. 22 Utah State (16-1) as 4.5-point underdogs on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Betting Line: UNLV Rebels (+4.5) vs Utah State Aggies (148.5)
Date: Tuesday, January 15, 2025
Time: 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET
Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV
TV: CBSSN
Records:
Team
Record (SU)
ATS
O/U
Away
Home
UNLV
9-7
4-11-1
8-8-0
1-4
8-1
USU
16-1
8-8
6-8-2
4-0
9-1
No. 22 Utah State will be looking to extend their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. The Aggies, who own a 6-0 mark in Mountain West conference games, have burned bettors with a disappointing 2-4 ATS mark over that stretch.
The Aggies are led by the dynamic backcourt tandem of Ian Martinez and Mason Falslev. Martinez, who is the fifth-leading scorer (16.8 points) in the Mountain West, leads Utah State in three-pointers made (37) and free-throw accuracy (91.4%). At shooting guard, Falslev is the seventh-leading scorer (16.4) in the conference while also leading the Aggies in rebounding (6.2).
Leading the Mountain West in field-goal shooting (49.6%), has resulted in Utah State owning the best point-differential (+15.1) in the conference.
While possessing an impressive 9-1 SU mark over their last 10 games, the Aggies only own a pedestrian 5-5 ATS record over that stretch.
On Tuesday evening, the Rebels will be looking to end a two-game losing streak which has dropped them to 3-2 SU and 1-4 ATS in conference play after getting off to a hot 3-0 start. In their last outing, UNLV suffered a 82-65 loss at Colorado State, failing to cover as 6-point road underdogs. The Rebels, who are 5-5 SU in their last games, own a dismal 3-7 ATS mark over that span.
UNLV leading-scorer Dedan Thomas Jr., who continues to rank among the top scorers (8th) in the Mountain West in scoring, is averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game. As we highlighted last week, the sophomore talent who is a career 37.5% shooter from beyond the arc, continues to struggle with his range. Thomas Jr. has now failed to convert from deep in three straight games after connecting from three-point range in 12 of his first 13 games.
HISTORICAL BETTING TRENDS
The Rebels lead the all-time series 34-15, including a 19-5 record over Utah State in Las Vegas. However, the Aggies have won six-straight meetings which finds an accompanying 4-2 ATS mark over that undefeated span. Dating back to 2019, Utah State owns a 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS record over the past 10 meetings.
FINAL THOUGHTS / RESPECTED MONEY BEST BET
Respected Money in Vegas is 4-1 ATS (+3.0 units) this season in wagers shared here on UNLV Rebels on SI.
The Aggies, who are 7-0 on the road this season (four true road wins and three neutral site victories) are currently one of the best teams in the country possessing a 7-1 record against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents.
Despite Utah State being 3-0 SU and ATS in the last three meetings in Las Vegas, Respected Money is once again targeting the posted total. UNLV has played 5-0 to the over in their last five games, while Utah State is 3-0 to the over averaging 85 points per game in wins over Boise State, San Jose State and Fresno State.
These two Mountain West rivals have played to the over in four of the last six meetings, averaging 154.2 points per matchup over that span.
PICK: OVER 148.5 (-110)
Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook
