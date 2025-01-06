UNLV Rebels vs Boise State Broncos Betting Odds, Breakdown, Pick
The UNLV Rebels (9-5), who are off to a 3-0 start in Mountain West conference action, will head on the road as 8-point underdogs to take on the Boise State Broncos (11-4) on Tuesday night at the ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.
Betting Line: UNLV Rebels (+8) vs Boise State Broncos (139.5)
Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET
Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
TV: FS1
UNLV vs. Boise State College Basketball Preview
RECORDS:
Team
Record (SU)
ATS
O/U
Away
Home
UNLV
9-5
4-9-1
6-8-0
1-2
8-1
BSU
11-4
5-9-0
8-6-0
2-1
6-1
Boise State will be looking to rebound from their first home loss of the season after being upset 76-68 by San Diego State on Saturday. The Broncos, who own a 3-1 mark in Mountain West conference games, have burned bettors with a disappointing 1-3 ATS mark over those contests,
The Broncos are led by senior forward Tyson Degenhart who is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Degenhart, who is the third-leading scorer in the Mountain West, witnessed his string of seven consecutive 16+ point scoring efforts snapped against San Diego State scoring a season-low nine points (shooting just 1-7 from the field / 0-5 from beyond the arc).
While trying to contain Degenhart, the Rebels will have to contend with a potent Boise State squad that ranks third in scoring in the Mountain West (77.4 points per game). The Rebels will need to avoid putting the Broncos at the charity stripe, as Boise State leads the conference shooting a blistering 78% from the free-throw line.
While possessing a solid 11-4 record, the Broncos have been a headache for bettors this season owning a 5-9 ATS (35.7%) mark - including a dismal 3-8 ATS (27.2%) stretch over their last 11 games.
Meanwhile, the Rebels soar into the road clash fresh off a 79-73 win over San Jose State, failing to cover as 10.5-point home favorites. UNLV, who is one of three undefeated teams in Mountain West conference play (3-0 SU, 1-2 ATS) this season, have won four consecutive games (4-0 SU, 2-2 ATS), as well as five of their last six (5-1 SU, 3-3 ATS).
There may not be enough accolades for UNLV leading-scorer Dedan Thomas Jr. The sophomore guard, who ranks eighth in the Mountain West in scoring, is averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game. Thomas Jr, who has scored 15+ points in seven of his last eight games, will look to get the Rebels to .500 mark on the road on the season (losses at Dayton and Creighton; win at Air Force).
HISTORICAL BETTING TRENDS
In the series, Boise State is 8-2 SU over the last 10 meetings with UNLV. However, despite the dominance by the Broncos, bettors have not been able to capitalize as the two rivals have posted a non-profitable 5-5 ATS mark over that span. These two Mountain West rivals, who have played to the over in five of the last six meetings, have soared over the posted total in seven of the last 10 overall.
FINAL THOUGHTS / BEST BET
Respected Money in Vegas is 2-1 ATS (+1.0 unit) this season in wagers shared here on UNLV Rebels on SI.
UNLV, who ranks second in the conference shooting 38.5% from three-point range, coupled with the third-highest scoring team in the Mountain West in Boise State (77.4 points per game), has led Respected Money to invest in yet another high-scoring affair from Idaho on Tuesday night.
PICK: OVER 139.5 (-110)
