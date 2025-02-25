UNLV Rebels

UNLV at San Jose State: Key Player and How to Watch Men's College Basketball

The Running Rebels take on their Mountain West Conference rivals on Tuesday Night in San Jose.

Mark Morales-Smith

UNLV takes on San Jose State on February 25th, 2025
UNLV takes on San Jose State on February 25th, 2025 / JASON BEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The UNLV Rebels saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when they fell to the Colorado State Rams. They will look to get back on track on Tuesday night when they hit the road to take on the San Jose State Spartans in Northern California.

The Rebels currently sit right in the middle of the Mountain West Conference standings in sixth place with a conference record of 8-8 while San Jose State is currently in eighth place with a conference record of 6-11. The Spartans have also been significantly better on their home court with a home record of 6-7 with a road record of 3-8 while UNLV is just 4-6 on the road and 10-5 at home.

There is no doubt that this is a winnable game for the Runnin' Rebels, however, an inner conference game on the road will always be a hard-fought matchup.     

How to Watch UNLV vs. San Jose State

What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ San Jose State Spartans

When: Tuesday, February 25

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Where: Event Center Arena, San Jose, California

TV: Mountain West Conference Network

Live Stream: Mountain West Conference App

UNLV Players to Watch

Dedan Thomas Jr, UNLV Rebels - The Runnin' Rebels offense runs through star guard Dedan Thomas. As he goes so goes the offense. He leads the team in both points and assists scoring 15.6 points per game and dishing out 4.7 assists per game. Thomas is also their most efficient scorer with a field goal percentage of 41.3%. There won't be a more exciting player to watch in this game and if UNLV is going to win a tough road game then he's going to have to have a huge hand in the victory. 

San Jose State Players to Watch

Josh Uduje, San Jose State Spartans - San Jose State is led by their star guard. Uduje leads the team with 16.4 points per game while shooting a team-best 49.7 %. He also contributes on the defensive side of the ball with a team-leading 1.1 steals per game. The Spartans will need him to have a great game if they are going to try to knock off UNLV and protect their home court.  

More UNLV Basketball News

UNLV Men's Basketball Falls 61-53 to Colorado State Without Dedan Thomas Jr.

UNLV’s Dedan Thomas Jr. Misses Practice, Status Uncertain

Report: UNLV to Remain in Mountain West Through 2032

UNLV's Loss to Colorado State is a Bad Look for Head Coach Kevin Kruger

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Basketball