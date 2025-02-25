UNLV at San Jose State: Key Player and How to Watch Men's College Basketball
The UNLV Rebels saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when they fell to the Colorado State Rams. They will look to get back on track on Tuesday night when they hit the road to take on the San Jose State Spartans in Northern California.
The Rebels currently sit right in the middle of the Mountain West Conference standings in sixth place with a conference record of 8-8 while San Jose State is currently in eighth place with a conference record of 6-11. The Spartans have also been significantly better on their home court with a home record of 6-7 with a road record of 3-8 while UNLV is just 4-6 on the road and 10-5 at home.
There is no doubt that this is a winnable game for the Runnin' Rebels, however, an inner conference game on the road will always be a hard-fought matchup.
How to Watch UNLV vs. San Jose State
What: UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ San Jose State Spartans
When: Tuesday, February 25
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Where: Event Center Arena, San Jose, California
TV: Mountain West Conference Network
Live Stream: Mountain West Conference App
UNLV Players to Watch
Dedan Thomas Jr, UNLV Rebels - The Runnin' Rebels offense runs through star guard Dedan Thomas. As he goes so goes the offense. He leads the team in both points and assists scoring 15.6 points per game and dishing out 4.7 assists per game. Thomas is also their most efficient scorer with a field goal percentage of 41.3%. There won't be a more exciting player to watch in this game and if UNLV is going to win a tough road game then he's going to have to have a huge hand in the victory.
San Jose State Players to Watch
Josh Uduje, San Jose State Spartans - San Jose State is led by their star guard. Uduje leads the team with 16.4 points per game while shooting a team-best 49.7 %. He also contributes on the defensive side of the ball with a team-leading 1.1 steals per game. The Spartans will need him to have a great game if they are going to try to knock off UNLV and protect their home court.
