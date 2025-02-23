UNLV Men's Basketball Falls 61-53 to Colorado State Without Dedan Thomas Jr.
The UNLV men's basketball team fell to Colorado State 61-53 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday night, snapping a three-game win streak. The Rebels (14-13, 8-8 MW) played without point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., whose absence was felt in the backcourt and overall game management.
Without Thomas, UNLV relied on other contributors to maintain competitiveness. Jailen Bedford led the effort with 17 points off the bench, while Bear Cherry added 16 points and six rebounds. Jalen Hill provided 10 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Despite these contributions, UNLV struggled from the free throw line, making only 7 of 17 attempts, which hindered their scoring efficiency.
Colorado State (18-9, 12-4 MW) saw balanced scoring from multiple players. Nique Clifford led the Rams with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists, while Kyan Evans contributed 14 points and five assists. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 10 points to round out the scoring. CSU built an early advantage as UNLV trailed 14-2 just five minutes into the game. The Rebels managed to rally and tied the game at 18 apiece with 6:30 remaining in the first half, but Colorado State held a slim one-point lead at the break, 27-26.
In the second half, Colorado State initiated an 8-1 run that extended their lead. UNLV fought back, and a long three-pointer from Bedford gave the Rebels a 37-36 lead with 13 minutes remaining. The game featured six lead changes and four ties, reflecting a competitive battle. A late hook shot from Cherry tied the score at 53-53 with 3:11 left, but Colorado State closed the contest on an 8-0 run to secure the win.
UNLV shot 57.1% in the first half but dropped to 42.0% overall. The Rebels outrebounded the Rams 30-35 and led in points in the paint, 34-26.
Head coach Kevin Kruger noted, "I am so unbelievably, incredibly proud of them for taking that prep and for giving it every single thing they had out there." The loss highlights areas for improvement as the Rebels prepare for their next game at San Jose State on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7pm.
READ MORE FROM UNLV REBELS ON SI
UNLV’s Zach Little Named Mountain West Golfer of the Week After Historic Win
UNLV Softball Wins Both Games on Day 2 at Garnet & Black Invitational
UNLV Baseball Suffers 6-0 Loss in Home Opener Against No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats
UNLV Women's Basketball Clinches Regular Season Title Share with 69-65 Win Over Colorado State