UNLV's Loss to Colorado State is a Bad Look for Head Coach Kevin Kruger
The UNLV Rebels men's basketball team faced off against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday and came up short, unable to defend their home court. The disappointing 61-53 loss dropped the Rebels to 8-8 in Mountain West Conference play and essentially ended their hopes of climbing any higher than current position in the standings of sixth place. What made this home loss such a bitter pill to swallow was how well they had been playing as of late. The Runnin' Rebels came in flying high on a three-game winning streak with a chance for a huge victory against the third-place Rams who now sit at 12-4 in Mountain West Conference play.
The way the game played out was brutal for the Rebels too. They found themselves down 14-2 just five minutes into the game but were able to close the lead down to just one point heading into halftime with a score of 27-26. The second half was a back-and-forth battle that the Rebels ultimately lost eight points (61-53) much in part due to their struggles at the free-throw line. UNLV managed to go just 7 of 17 on free-throw attempts. It was a failure at the line too big for the team to overcome in the end.
Following the tough home loss, Head Coach Kevin Kruger gave his thoughts on the game saying, "Obviously, a tough one. We did what we needed to do to give ourselves a chance to win the game. Guys were locked in. There was disappointment in the locker room because of the investment put in, getting ready for a very good Colorado State team. There are a lot of great things that we will take from the film, but the most important thing is that I am so unbelievably, incredibly proud of them for taking that prep and for giving it every single thing they had out there, trying to make it work in a number of situations that were new and that hopefully lights even more of a fire for us tomorrow to get ready for another really good team in conference."
