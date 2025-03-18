UNLV’s Dedan Thomas Jr. Earns NABC All-Mountain District Second Team Honors
UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball star Dedan Thomas Jr has been selected to the National Association of Basketball All-Mountain District Second Team for the 2024 - 2025 season. The National Association of Basketball made the announcement on Tuesday, March 18, and was voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I. This is a prestigious honor to go along with a third-team All-Mountain West honor he recently received.
Much like with his third-team All-Mountain West selection, his National Association of Basketball All-Mountain District Second Team may have even been a first-team selection if not for injury. Thomas Jr was playing great before being forced to miss the final seven games of the season due to an injury. He led the Runnin' Rebels in points, assists, and field goal percentage before the injury and had already taken home a Mountain West Player of the Week award this season. Prior to the injury he had started all 26 games for UNLV and got even better once Mountain West Conference play began.
This honor comes after Thomas Jr was named the Mountain West Conference Co-Freshman of the Year award winner in 2023 - 2024. All of these awards are a testament to this still young player's talent and a sign of great things to come for the UNLV program. The fact that he is still just a sophomore and has room to grow should excite the entire Rebels fanbase. We hope and expect him to make a full recovery and be back and better than ever for his junior season next fall.
Also, a note on the NABC honors, according to the UNLV Rebels official site, "The NABC introduced a new model for its Division I district alignment this season. Schools are now arranged by state rather than by conference, creating a modernized structure that features 10 geographic regions encompassing multiple states. Each Division I school belongs to the corresponding district of its respective state."
