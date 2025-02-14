UNLV Rebels

UNLV’s Woodard and White III Invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Doug Vazquez

Jackson Woodard and Ricky White III
Jackson Woodard and Ricky White III / UNLVRebels.com
UNLV football will be represented at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine as wide receiver Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard have been invited to participate in the annual evaluation event. The combine, scheduled for February 24-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will feature 329 of the nation’s top college prospects as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

White and Woodard, both 2024 All-Americans, are coming off standout seasons for the Rebels. Woodard, who was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, finished fourth in the nation with 135 total tackles, the third-most in a single season in program history. He also recorded four interceptions, 16 passes defended, 17.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His performance earned him the Art of Sport LA Bowl Defensive MVP honors in his final collegiate season.

White established himself as one of the most productive receivers in UNLV history. The Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year led the nation with four blocked punts while also surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season. He finished the 2024 campaign with 1,041 yards on 79 receptions and 11 touchdowns, ranking seventh nationally in receiving scores. 

Over three seasons, the former Michigan State transfer climbed the program’s record books, finishing second in career receptions (218) and 100-yard games (13) and third in career receiving yards (3,143) and touchdown catches (23).

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where both Woodard and White will look to continue their football careers at the professional level. The NFL Network and NFL.com will provide live coverage of the combine throughout the week.

LB JACKSON WOODARD - DAY 1 ARRIVALS SCHEDULE

Mon. Feb. 24: Registration, Pre-Exam, Orientation, Team Interviews

Tues. Feb. 25: Medical Exams, Team Interviews

Wed. Feb. 26: Ortho Exam, Media Interviews, NFLPA Meeting, Team Interviews

Thurs. Feb. 27: Measurements, On-Field Workout

Fri. Feb. 28: Bench Press, TV Interviews, Departure

WR RICKY WHITE III - DAY 3 ARRIVALS SCHEDULE

Tues. Feb. 25: Registration, Orientation, Interviews

Wed. Feb. 26: Pre-Exam, NFLPA Meeting, Team Interviews

Thurs. Feb. 27: Medical Exams, TV Interviews

Fri. Feb. 28: Ortho Exam, Media Interviews, Team Interviews

Sat. March 1: Measurements, On-Field Workout

Sun. March 2: Bench Press, Departure

Doug Vazquez
DOUG VAZQUEZ

Doug Vazquez is a senior producer on the SI video team and has been with SI since 2019. Based in Las Vegas, Doug is a combat sports enthusiast and attends as many bouts as he can in the fight capital of the world.

