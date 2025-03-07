UNLV Lady Rebels Secure No. 1 Seed in Mountain West Tournament
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team has secured the No. 1 seed in the women's Mountain West Tournament. While we still don't have an opponent for them because of the first-round bye they've earned, we do have a time, date, and venue for their first tournament game.
The Lady Rebels will tip off on Monday, March 10, at 3:00 PM EST at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, the team's home court. Their opening game will be aired on the Mountain West Conference Network and streamed on the Mountain West Conference app.
UNLV will draw the winner of the Round 1 matchup between the No. 8 seed Boise State Broncos and No. 9 seed Nevada Wolf Pack. The Lady Rebels went a combined 4-0 against their potential Round 2 opponents. In their most recent meetings, they knocked off Boise State by 30 points on February 26 and Nevada by nine on February 15. Needless to say, UNLV will be the heavy favorites in their Round 2 opener on their home court.
The winner of the Mountain West Tournament will get an automatic bid in the Women's NCAA Tournament, so the stakes are high. As the top seed in the conference finishing with a 16-2 conference record, they will be viewed as the favorites to win the tournament.
The whole thing could come down to them avenging their loss to the Wyoming Cowgirls. Wyoming came into Vegas in the season finale and knocked off the Lady Rebels. Wyoming is now riding a four-game winning streak and is considered the biggest threat to UNLV in the tournament. If the two teams meet again, it will be a rubber match. The Lady Rebels knocked off Wyoming in overtime back in January. This would be the most anticipated game of the tournament, should it play out this way.
