UNLV's Mountain West Rival Fresno State Embroiled in Sports Betting Scandal
Fresno State’s men’s basketball program is currently embroiled in a sports gambling scandal that has significantly affected the team’s season. ABC 30 Action News reported that guards Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins are alleged to have placed bets on games in which they participated, specifically wagering that the Bulldogs would fall short of their projected points and rebounds totals.
Forward Mykell Robinson was removed from the team following similar allegations. Such actions are in clear violation of NCAA rules, which prohibit student-athletes, coaches, and athletics staff from engaging in any form of sports betting or sharing game-related information.
The issue came to light when head coach Vance Walberg discovered the alleged gambling and promptly notified the university. This set off an internal investigation that ultimately drew in the NCAA for further review.
Fresno State Athletics confirmed that Weaver and Collins are currently being withheld from competition as the school reviews their eligibility. This development is particularly concerning given that these two players are among the Bulldogs’ top scorers, with Weaver averaging 12.5 points per game and Collins close behind at 12.0 points per game, while also leading the team with 4.7 assists per game.
The scandal has coincided with a stark downturn in the Bulldogs’ performance. Fresno State has endured a 10-game losing streak and now holds a 5-23 record—an unprecedented number of losses in a single season.
Notably, the UNLV men’s basketball is 2-0 this season against Fresno State with a 87-77 win on December 28th and a 52-51 win just two weeks ago on February 15th. Jalen Weaver had 14 points and 3 rebounds. Zaon Collins finished with 7 points and 4 rebounds. Mykell Robinson led his team in scoring in that game with 18 points and also contributed 8 rebounds. In their contest on February 15th, a game that Mykell Robinsion had already been removed from the team, Weaver had 8 points and 2 rebounds while Collins had 7 points and 6 rebounds.
It is unclear what specific games the players are accused of nefarious behavior.
In their most recent overtime 72-69 loss to Air Force, the team managed to dress only seven players. As the investigation continues, the long-term implications for Fresno State’s program remain uncertain.
