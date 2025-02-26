UNLV Slips by San Jose State With Six Point Win
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team got the job done on the road in Northern California against the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday night. They completed the season sweep with a convincing 77-71 victory.
UNLV is heating up as we head towards Mountain West Conference Tournament play. This win was their fourth in their last five games and they got the job done without star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. Jaden Henley stepped up in his absence and had the best game of his career. The junior guard went off for a career-best 22 points in a team-high 39 minutes. Jalen Hill, Jeremiah Cherry, and Jailen Bedford also all chipped in with double-digit performances. As a team, the Rebels shot 50.9% from the field (28-55).
In a back-and-forth game with nine lead changes, the difference in the game was the clutch free throw shooting by the University of Las Vegas Nevada. They went 16 of 21 from the line and were lights out in crunch time going 6 of 6 from the line in the final 19 seconds of the game when the Spartans were able to cut the lead to make in a one-possession game multiple times in the game's closing minute. It was an incredible performance led by Henley and Hill down the stretch who finished the game an impressive 12 of 14 from the line. They will look to build on this performance as they close out the regular season.
UNLV Head Coach Kevin Kruger gave his take on his team's big win, "Free throws were the difference in tonight's game. They stepped up to the line calm and collected. We did a good job competing, battling, and doing everything we could in a situation that was tough with guys out. We are really happy for them. They should feel good about this win."
