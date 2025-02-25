Women's College Basketball Game Preview: UNLV Hosts Boise State
The UNLV Lady Rebels are coming off their most important game of the season to this point. They went on the road to Colorado State this weekend and knocked off the second-place Rams essentially locking up a Mountain West Conference regular season championship. They now head back home to turn their attention toward the Boise State Broncos who are in eighth place in the Mountain West with a conference record of 6-9.
The Lady Rebels have dominated the conference with a first-place record of 14-1. Despite running away with the Mountain West, UNLV will have to do their best to stay focused on the task at hand and not look ahead past them to tournament play. Nevertheless, it would be a shock and a massive upset if the Lady Rebels were to lose this game.
How to Watch Boise State vs. UNLV Lady Rebels
What: Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Lady Rebels
When: Wednesday, February 26
Time: 9:30 PM EST
Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Conference Network
Live Stream: Mountain West Conference App
UNLV Lady Rebels Players to Watch
Alyssa Brown, UNLV Lady Rebels - Brown was the star of the game this weekend when the Lady Rebels went into Colorado State and came out with a massive victory. She posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 75% from beyond the arch. Not only has she been getting it done offense, but she is also their top defender. On the season, she leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game, 1.4 steals per game, and 1.1. blocks per game. Her ascension has played a major role in the Rebels success this season.
Boise State Broncos Players to Watch
Tatum Thompson, Boise State Broncos - Thompson is the Broncos' star guard and best two-way player. Not only does she lead the team with 13.1 points per game, but she also leads the team in rebounds with 6.6 boards per game and steals with 1.3 per game. She is the player that the Lady Rebels will have to focus on stopping to lock down another win.
