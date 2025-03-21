WBIT Round 2 Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Florida at UNLV
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is coming off a fantastic first-round performance in the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. They absolutely demolished the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine by a score of 63 - 46. UNLV will now turn their attention to the Florida Gators who knocked off the Northern Iowa Panthers in their opening-round matchup of the WBIT.
While the Lady Rebels should still be considered the favorites in this game, the matchups are only going to get harder with each passing round. If they want to continue to advance, the Lady Rebels will have to step up their game even further. The Gators will not be a pushover.
How to Watch Florida at UNLV Women's Basketball
What: Florida Gators @ UNLV Lady Rebels
When: Sunday, March 23
Time: 5:00 PM EST
Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ESPN+
UNLV Player to Watch
Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - The freshman forward continues to shine and get better with each passing game. She has a bright future in this program, but she is already one of their best players right now. Roland once again led the team in scoring in the Rebs opening-round game scoring 16 points off the bench in 24 minutes.
Florida Player to Watch
Jeriah Warren, Florida Gators - Warren had a monster game in Florida's opening-round matchup against Northern Iowa. The senior guard carried her squad on the offensive end scoring 28 points. The next closest scorer on the team had just 13 points. The Lady Rebels will have to find a way to slow her down if they plan on advancing to Round 3 of the WBIT.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Lady Rebels Dominate Hawaii, Advance to Round 2 of WBIT vs. Florida
UNLV Women's Basketball Dominated the Mountain West Conference in 2025