Corey Dennis Joins UNLV as New Offensive Coordinator

New UNLV Offensive Coordinator Corey Dennis
New UNLV Offensive Coordinator Corey Dennis / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

UNLV has made a significant addition to their coaching staff, naming Corey Dennis as their new offensive coordinator. Dennis brings a wealth of experience from prominent programs, most notably Ohio State, where he coached quarterbacks from 2020 to 2023.  

During his time with the Buckeyes, Dennis played a key role in developing quarterbacks like Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields, and C.J. Stroud, all of whom achieved significant success and went on to the NFL. His expertise in quarterback development and offensive strategy is expected to bring a new dimension to the UNLV offense.  

Dennis's coaching journey also includes a stint at Tulsa, where he served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2024. By the end of the season he was calling plays for the Golden Hurricanes. His experience in various roles has provided him with a well-rounded understanding of offensive football.  

The hiring of Dennis is another signal of UNLV's commitment to building a competitive program. His track record of success at high-profile programs like Ohio State speaks for itself, and his addition should have a positive impact on building an offense that will pick up the baton from Coach Brennan Marion and the 2024 historical offensive season.

